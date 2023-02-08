Live Radio
AllianceBernstein: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

February 8, 2023, 6:04 PM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — AllianceBernstein Holding LP (AB) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $63.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Nashville, Tennessee-based company said it had net income of 59 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 70 cents per share.

The investment management company posted revenue of $990.2 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $802.1 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $274.2 million, or $2.69 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.34 billion.

AllianceBernstein shares have climbed 16% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $39.79, a drop of 17% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AB

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

