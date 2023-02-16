Live Radio
Allete: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

February 16, 2023, 6:34 AM

DULUTH, Minn. (AP) — DULUTH, Minn. (AP) — Allete Inc. (ALE) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $51.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Duluth, Minnesota-based company said it had profit of 90 cents.

The power company owner posted revenue of $425.8 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $189.3 million, or $3.38 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.57 billion.

Allete shares have dropped 9% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased roughly 4% in the last 12 months.

