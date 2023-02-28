Alector: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — Alector Inc. (ALEC) on Tuesday reported a loss…

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — Alector Inc. (ALEC) on Tuesday reported a loss of $52.4 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the South San Francisco, California-based company said it had a loss of 63 cents.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 54 cents per share.

The biotechnology company posted revenue of $14.4 million in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $35.4 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $133.3 million, or $1.62 per share. Revenue was reported as $133.6 million.

Alector expects full-year revenue in the range of $15 million to $25 million.

Alector shares have decreased 7.5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $8.54, a fall of 46% in the last 12 months.

