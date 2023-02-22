Live Radio
Alamos Gold: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

February 22, 2023, 6:08 PM

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $40.6 million.

The Toronto-based company said it had net income of 10 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 9 cents per share.

The gold mining company posted revenue of $231.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported net income of $37.1 million, or 9 cents per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $821.2 million.

Alamos Gold shares have decreased almost 1% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $10.04, a rise of 39% in the last 12 months.

