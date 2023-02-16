Agnico: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. (AEM) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $205 million. On…

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. (AEM) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $205 million.

On a per-share basis, the Toronto-based company said it had profit of 45 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 41 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 39 cents per share.

The gold mining company posted revenue of $1.38 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $670.2 million, or $1.53 per share. Revenue was reported as $5.74 billion.

Agnico shares have declined 5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $49.30, a decrease of roughly 6% in the last 12 months.

