Agilent: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings…

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $352 million.

On a per-share basis, the Santa Clara, California-based company said it had net income of $1.19. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.37 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.31 per share.

The scientific instrument maker posted revenue of $1.76 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.69 billion.

For the current quarter ending in April, Agilent expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.24 to $1.27. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $1.39.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.66 billion to $1.68 billion for the fiscal second quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $1.77 billion.

Agilent expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.65 to $5.70 per share, with revenue ranging from $7.03 billion to $7.1 billion.

Agilent shares have decreased almost 5% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has increased slightly more than 3%. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $142.26, an increase of 9% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on A at https://www.zacks.com/ap/A

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.