Agco: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DULUTH, Ga. (AP) — DULUTH, Ga. (AP) — Agco Corp. (AGCO) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $322.2 million.

The Duluth, Georgia-based company said it had net income of $4.29 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and restructuring costs, were $4.47 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.88 per share.

The farm equipment maker posted revenue of $3.9 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.76 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $889.6 million, or $11.87 per share. Revenue was reported as $12.65 billion.

Agco expects full-year revenue of $14 billion.

Agco shares have declined nearly 3% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 18% in the last 12 months.

