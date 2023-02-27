AES: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — The AES Corp. (AES) on Monday reported a loss of $903 million…

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — The AES Corp. (AES) on Monday reported a loss of $903 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Arlington, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of $1.35. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs and non-recurring costs, were 49 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 46 cents per share.

The power company posted revenue of $3.06 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.88 billion.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $546 million, or 82 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $12.62 billion.

AES expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.65 to $1.75 per share.

AES shares have decreased 12% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has climbed slightly more than 3%. The stock has climbed 20% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AES at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AES

