Aecom: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Aecom Technology Corp. (ACM) on Monday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $87.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had profit of 63 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 86 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 82 cents per share.

The provider of technical and management-support services posted revenue of $3.38 billion in the period.

Aecom expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.55 to $3.75 per share.

Aecom shares have risen almost 4% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $88.24, a climb of 27% in the last 12 months.

