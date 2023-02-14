Acasti: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LAVAL, Quebec (AP) — LAVAL, Quebec (AP) — Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST) on Tuesday reported a loss of $3.9 million…

LAVAL, Quebec (AP) — Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST) on Tuesday reported a loss of $3.9 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The Laval, Quebec-based company said it had a loss of 9 cents per share.

The company’s shares closed at 64 cents. A year ago, they were trading at $1.14.

