Acadia: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) on Monday reported a loss of $41.7 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Diego-based company said it had a loss of 26 cents.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 25 cents per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $136.5 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $134.4 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $216 million, or $1.34 per share. Revenue was reported as $517.2 million.

Acadia shares have risen 22% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $19.40, a fall of 24% in the last 12 months.

