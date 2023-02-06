A-Mark: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. (AMRK) on Monday reported fiscal second-quarter…

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. (AMRK) on Monday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $33.5 million.

The El Segundo, California-based company said it had profit of $1.35 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.88 per share.

The precious metals trading company posted revenue of $1.95 billion in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.87 billion.

A-Mark shares have climbed almost 5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $36.41, a rise of 16% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AMRK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AMRK

