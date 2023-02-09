9 short squeeze stocks that could take off in March:

These stocks have the right conditions to trigger short squeezes. Short squeezes have been among the most popular and controversial…

Short squeezes have been among the most popular and controversial topics on Wall Street in the past couple of years. In 2021, groups of online stock traders on Reddit made headlines by orchestrating targeted buying campaigns to trigger short squeezes in some of the market’s most heavily shorted stocks. A short squeeze is a large, short-term spike in a stock’s share price that occurs when a significant number of short sellers are forced to buy shares and exit their positions all at once. Here are nine stocks that have high enough short interest to be primed for the next big short squeezes, according to Ortex Analytics.

EVgo Inc. (ticker: EVGO)

EVgo is an electric vehicle charging technology company that short sellers have aggressively targeted. EVgo went public via a special-purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, merger in July 2021, and its shares opened at about $15 following the merger. The stock peaked at more than $19 per share in November 2021 but has since traded back down to close at $5.97 on Feb. 27. In June 2022, short seller Fuzzy Panda Research said EVgo shares were still overvalued, alleging problems with broken chargers, low network utilization and “questionable” corporate partners. EVgo’s short interest has grown to about 38% of its float, or free-trading shares.

Sky Harbour Group Corp. (SKYH)

Sky Harbour leases aviation hangars, and the company went public on Jan. 25, 2022 via a merger with SPAC Yellowstone Acquisition Company. Once the SPAC merger was completed, Sky Harbour took off like a rocket. SKYH shares surged from less than $6 in February 2022 to closing at as high as $35.72 in March before sliding all the way back down to $5.38 per share on Feb. 27. Sky Harbour has a minuscule float of about 10.2 million shares, creating the possibility for an extremely volatile short squeeze. Ortex estimates about 14% of the company’s float is currently held in short positions, so any significant bounce could send short sellers running.

Cricut Inc. (CRCT)

Cricut makes smart machines used for crafting and do-it-yourself projects. The company priced its May 2021 IPO at $20 per share, and the stock has since lost about half its value. In November, Cricut announced impressive 30% total user growth and 35% paid subscriber growth. But short sellers likely focused more on the company’s 32% drop in revenue. Still, unlike many recent IPOs targeted by short sellers, Cricut has reported 15 consecutive profitable quarters, and a rebound in revenue growth could trigger a major short squeeze. Ortex estimates about 24% of the company’s float is currently held in short positions.

Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND)

Plant-based meat company Beyond Meat had a disastrous 2021, and things went from bad to worse in 2022. In October, the company announced plans to cut 19% of its workforce, and fourth-quarter revenue was down 20.6%. The stock is down 88% in the past two years, and short sellers smell blood in the water. Beyond Meat investors were once betting on a growth stock with a massive addressable market, but short sellers see an unprofitable company with negative growth in an increasingly competitive market. Beyond Meat’s short interest stands at about 40% of its float.

QuantumScape Corp. (QS)

QuantumScape is a solid-state EV battery technology company. The company went public via SPAC merger in November 2020 and closed as high as $131.67 in December 2020. Since that time, short sellers have piled into the stock and made a killing. Even after rallying 60% so far in 2023, QuantumScape still trades for less than $10. The stock gave up some of its 2023 gains in February when its fourth-quarter earnings report fell short of Wall Street’s expectations. In addition, the world’s largest EV battery maker, China’s Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd., announced a new pricing strategy that could make it more difficult for QuantumScape’s batteries to be commercially competitive. QuantumScape’s short interest is 21% of its float, according to Ortex.

Nikola Corp. (NKLA)

Electric vehicle stocks have been battlegrounds for short sellers in the past two years, and Nikola is one of the most controversial EV stocks of all. Nikola founder Trevor Milton left the company in September 2020, following allegations by short seller Hindenburg Research that Nikola was spreading “an ocean of lies” about its products. In October 2022, Milton was found guilty of three counts of fraud. Nikola shares are down about 89% in the past two years, but short sellers apparently see more downside ahead. Nikola’s short interest is about 28% of its float, according to Ortex.

Prime Medicine Inc. (PRME)

Prime Medicine is one of the few companies that went public in 2022. The company is developing its gene editing technology, Prime Editing, to treat a wide range of genetic diseases. Short sellers are seemingly skeptical about the company’s technology. Prime recently listed several potential catalysts ahead in 2023, including plans to nominate its first development candidate for treating chronic granulomatous disease in the first quarter and the release of animal studies data from multiple programs in the second half of the year. Prime Medicine’s short interest stands at about 12% of its float after shooting up to more than 77% in mid-February.

Tattooed Chef Inc. (TTCF)

Tattooed Chef is a plant-based food company that went public via SPAC merger in 2020, and the company initially reported impressive growth numbers. Unfortunately, it’s struggling with profitability, and its sales growth dropped into negative territory in the most recent quarter. The stock is down more than 93% in the past two years, but any meaningful progress toward profitability or a rebound in growth could be enough to send short sellers running and trigger a major short squeeze. Tattooed Chef’s short interest has remained elevated in 2023, while its stock price has dropped below $1.50. Its short interest is now about 34% of its float.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO)

Shares of Canadian EV stock Electrameccanica Vehicles ripped from less than $1 in early 2020 to as high as $4 in late 2021 before dropping all the way back down to less than 90 cents today. Electrameccanica has reported some impressive growth numbers, including reporting more than 1,200% year-over-year revenue growth and a 37% sequential increase in vehicle deliveries in the third quarter. However, short sellers can see that the company’s net losses are also growing. If Electrameccanica can report a surprise profit at some point, the stock could be primed for a huge short squeeze. SOLO’s short interest is about 9% of its float.

