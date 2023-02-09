9 Dividend Stocks to Buy as Inflation Protection

The high-flying tech sector growth stocks of 2020 and 2021 might be languishing right now, but other stocks from more…

The high-flying tech sector growth stocks of 2020 and 2021 might be languishing right now, but other stocks from more traditional sectors aren’t. Many mature companies from comparatively “boring” sectors like health care, consumer staples, energy and utilities proved resilient throughout 2022.

Many of these companies currently pay high dividends, which can be desirable for investors seeking income during down markets. “Now that inflation and rates have moved higher, we’re seeing more investors come back to the ‘cash now’ companies that pay high, durable and modestly growing dividends,” says Jared Hoff, vice president and portfolio manager at Federated Hermes.

That being said, high dividends alone aren’t a panacea against the eroding effect of high inflation. Investors should also screen dividend stocks for other metrics of robust profitability and conservative investment. “As inflation hits corporations, investors should look for greater certainty that a company’s profitability, and ultimately their ability to pay and maintain an attractive dividend, will not be impaired,” says Daniel Dusina, director of investments at Blue Chip Partners.

Dusina notes that while screening for a history of dividend growth is a good starting point, identifying attractive dividend payers for an inflationary environment means looking carefully for companies with stable operating margins, healthy free cash flow and low leverage.

“We look for companies with a path for meaningful growth in earnings power over the next three to five years that can be attributed to secular tailwinds, changing industry dynamics, or evolving consumer enterprise preferences,” Dusina says. “Contrary to popular belief, these high-quality dividend stocks can be found within every sector of the U.S. equity market,” he says.

Here are the nine best dividend stocks to buy as inflation protection in 2023:

— Exxon Mobil Corp. (ticker: XOM)

— Campbell Soup Co. (CPB)

— Williams Cos. Inc. (WMB)

— Coca-Cola Co. (KO)

— Genuine Parts Co. (GPC)

— Equinix Inc. (EQIX)

— Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO)

— Texas Instruments Inc. (TXN)

— Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM)

Energy stocks outperformed over the last two years as inflation soared. “With energy companies, higher oil, gasoline and natural gas prices are passed to the customer almost instantaneously,” Hoff says. “Despite higher commodity prices in 2022, demand for oil and gas has remained relatively resilient and steady, which has boosted the earnings of these companies,” he says.

A notable large-cap energy sector standout was S&P 500 constituent Exxon Mobil, which returned 80.3% in 2022 and 87.4% with dividends reinvested. As of Feb. 9, Exxon Mobil is up 3.7% year to date as inflation fears continue to linger. The company currently pays a dividend yield of 3.2% after bringing in record net profits of $55.7 billion in 2022.

Campbell Soup Co. (CPB)

“Many consumer staples companies that sell food, beverages, household and personal care items — daily necessities — have successfully passed along price increases that outpace headline inflation,” Hoff says. “So far, most consumers have been willing to pay higher prices for their favorite brands without much demand destruction.”

A great example here is Campbell Soup Co., which managed to sustain quarterly year-over-year 15.2% revenue growth and 13.8% earnings growth despite the impacts of inflation by passing on costs to consumers. As a result, Campbell Soup ended 2022 with a 34.8% return with all dividends reinvested. The company currently pays a dividend yield of 2.9% with a sustainable 56.1% payout ratio.

Williams Cos. Inc. (WMB)

“In the fourth quarter of 2022, global companies in the energy, industrials and consumer discretionary sectors continued to grow dividends at very attractive rates — over 20% in each case,” says Josh Duitz, deputy head of global equities at abrdn. “Of these sectors, energy companies tend to have higher dividend yields and responsiveness to inflation,” he says.

When it comes to the energy sector, Duitz likes midstream oil and gas firm Williams. “We believe this company has both a resilient business and a history of continuously raising dividends,” he says. The company recently announced that its upcoming March 27 dividend payment will be increased from 42.5 cents per share to 44.75 cents per share, and yields 5.6%.

Coca-Cola Co. (KO)

Robert Johnson, professor of finance at Creighton University’s Heider College of Business, says that investors should look for “dividend aristocrats,” which are companies that have maintained and increased dividend payments for at least 25 consecutive years. “I think safety-oriented investors should look to these stocks first, as they have truly stood the test of time,” he says.

A classic example is Coca-Cola, which is also one of the most long-standing holdings in Warren Buffett’s portfolio. Coca-Cola ranks among the most prolific of the dividend aristocrats with a 60-year unbroken streak of dividend increases. The company last paid a dividend of $1.76 per share on Dec. 15, 2022, which works out to a yield of about 3% as of its recent share price.

Genuine Parts Co. (GPC)

According to Johnson, the current list of dividend aristocrats spans a total of 64 companies. A notable example with an even longer streak of continuous dividend growth than Coca-Cola is Genuine Parts Co. This automotive component distributor has increased dividends for 66 consecutive years, rivaling consumer goods company Procter & Gamble Co. (PG).

While the company’s 2.1% dividend yield isn’t the highest, Johnson cautions that looking beyond this metric is critical. “More important is the dividend payout ratio, which is the percentage of net income the company pays out in dividends,” Johnson says. “As a rule of thumb, a dividend payout ratio lower than 50% is sustainable,” he says. Genuine Parts meets this criterion with a 42.1% dividend payout ratio.

Equinix Inc. (EQIX)

“Although Equinix does not offer the highest dividend yield within its industry, we are attracted to the company’s ability to thrive in an inflationary environment,” Dusina says. “Data centers consume an immense amount of power, and last year Equinix passed through 100% of power cost increases to end clients, which helped to insulate its bottom line,” he says.

Dusina also believes that Equinix will benefit from accelerating secular demand in the cloud technology industry. “As enterprises look to digitize and increase efficiency in operations, which will be especially prominent in 2023 given broad pressure on corporate earnings, offsite data storage will be in high demand,” he says. Equinix currently pays a dividend yield of 1.7%.

Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO)

Investors don’t usually think of the technology sector when it comes to dividend stocks, but some hidden gems can be found for those who look outside the box. “A great example is Cisco Systems, which has increased its dividend each year since initiation in 2011 with a 10% average growth rate over the last 10 years,” Dusina says. The company currently pays a dividend yield of 3.2%.

Dusina highlights the potential of the company’s ongoing transformation, noting: “Cisco’s recent transition toward a mix of software and subscription sales will increase customer switching costs and recurring revenue, which is not currently appreciated by the market.” He goes on to say that the “company is positioned to benefit from the shift to hybrid work, and its intertwined products create high retention.”

Texas Instruments Inc. (TXN)

“We believe that Texas Instruments’ unique manufacturing footprint and unmatched portfolio of products and solutions make it a competitively advantaged business,” says Scott Harrison, portfolio manager at Argent Capital Management. “We like the company’s secular growth profile, strong profitability, shareholder-friendly capital allocation and investment-grade balance sheet,” he says.

While not having the highest yield at 2.8%, Scott believes that Texas Instruments has more to offer beyond pure dividend potential. “The company is currently investing to support growth for the next decade by positioning its products to serve as crucial inputs in themes like industrial automation, driver safety systems and the global shift to hybrid and electric vehicles,” he says.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

“The Federal Reserve often raises interest rates during inflationary times to cool demand, which means that volatile stocks may sharply reverse,” says Don Kaufman, co-founder of trading education platform TheoTrade. When screening for volatility, investors should focus on a stock’s beta, which measures its sensitivity relative to the benchmark S&P 500. Generally, a beta of less than 1 indicates lower volatility.

“By looking for low-to-moderate-beta dividend stocks, investors can steer clear of companies that may pay higher dividend yields but have excessive volatility and price risk,” Kaufman says. A great example here is defensive health care sector stock Johnson & Johnson. This company currently pays a dividend yield of 2.8% while sporting a low beta of 0.5.

