5 of the Best Stocks to Buy Right Now

February was a mixed month for the stock market. Traders sought to build upon January’s momentum as 2023 began on a more positive note. However, ongoing elevated inflation has cast doubt on the idea that the Federal Reserve is getting ready to declare victory in its war against higher prices. Finding the best stocks to buy now is a tough task in these times of high uncertainty.

Now, it seems, the Fed will be set to keep raising interest rates for longer than market participants had previously thought. That, in turn, is likely to put a cap on upside in the stock market for the time being. But it’s not all bad news. The continued softness in various sectors of the market means that there’s still a number of quality companies selling at attractive valuations today. These five stocks in particular hold appeal for March and the rest of 2023.

Here are five of the best stocks to buy right now:

— Union Pacific Corp. (ticker: UNP)

— Eastman Chemical Co. (EMN)

— Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN)

— Vail Resorts Inc. (MTN)

— 3M Co. (MMM)

Union Pacific Corp. (UNP)

Union Pacific is one of North America’s largest Class I railroads. It has a particularly strong grip on traffic in the western U.S. Additionally, in the 1990s, Union Pacific was one of the first North American railroads to invest heavily in Mexico, and it owns over a quarter of one of that country’s primary railroad operators. This all positions Union Pacific beautifully for the wave of reshoring that is currently occurring.

As companies reevaluate their supply chains, many are moving factories from China and other far-flung locales back to North America, namely in the southern United States and Mexico. Union Pacific should pick up a large part of this incremental traffic growth. Railroads have efficiencies in terms of fuel usage and lower environmental impact when compared to trucking, which also plays well given current trends. Union Pacific shares jumped at the end of February as activist investors successfully forced out the company’s prior CEO. The stock was already cheap and, with UNP trading for 17 times earnings, it could now be poised to rally further once the company names its new chief executive.

Eastman Chemical Co. (EMN)

Eastman Chemical is a specialty chemical company. It came about as a spinoff from the once powerful Eastman Kodak photography business. While Kodak has faded from view, Eastman Chemical evolved from film-related chemicals into a much broader and more diversified business. In doing so, shares have produced a nearly 1,000% total return for its stockholders since it was spun off back in 1993.

Eastman Chemical shares have gotten cheap again thanks to concerns around a potential recession. However, investors should seize the opportunity to grab Eastman shares at less than 11 times forward earnings. That’s because the company is buying back a mountain of stock; it has retired more than 10% of its total outstanding stock just since 2021. It also pays a 3.8% dividend. And some of its chemicals are for high-growth areas such as products for making solar-absorbing glass, along with specialty products for augmented reality display screens. Morningstar’s Seth Goldstein believes shares are worth $130, implying the undervalued EMN has more than 50% upside from its Feb. 27 closing price of $84.85.

Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN)

The supply chain and inflation crisis hasn’t affected all food companies equally. While some have seen profits rise, others took a big hit from the changing macroeconomic winds. Tyson falls in the latter category. Higher livestock prices, along with difficulties with staffing, hit Tyson and other meatpackers hard. However, conditions are starting to normalize. And with the economy seemingly set to slow down in 2023, labor in particular should become easier to manage for Tyson going forward.

In the meantime, the market arguably dramatically overreacted to Tyson’s short-term earnings slowdown. To that point, analysts expect Tyson to earn $4.33 per share in 2023, which is down sharply from 2022. At that price, Tyson goes for a not-particularly-expensive 14 times forward earnings. Where things get fun, however, is looking out into the future. Analysts believe Tyson will recover its prior operating margins by 2025, lifting earnings per share to $6.70 in that year. TSN stock is going for just nine times those projected earnings. Assuming the commodity cycle works itself out, Tyson is a bargain here and pays a 3.2% dividend as well.

Vail Resorts Inc. (MTN)

Vail Resorts is the leading publicly traded ski resort operator in North America. It has a leading position in Colorado and other major western ski hubs. In recent years, it has also ventured into the Canadian and Australian markets and, in 2022, picked up its first European ski resort. For many years, Vail was an expensive stock based on valuation ratios as investors paid up for the company’s growth story. Now, however, the stock is up only marginally over the past five years.

At first, Vail’s flat stock performance made sense given the stress that COVID-19 had placed on the tourism industry. But traffic has come roaring back, and Vail has raised prices considerably as well. All this makes Vail much more attractive now than it was five years ago, while trading at a similar stock price. Indeed, the company’s forward price-earnings ratio of around 30 isn’t bad at all for a company with high-quality assets that are hard to compete with. To add a kicker on top, Vail also offers a generous 3.2% dividend yield.

3M Co. (MMM)

Industrial giant 3M remains decidedly out of favor with investors. Shares have slipped to near 10-year lows in recent weeks. Investors are fretting about the company’s potential risk in product liability lawsuits, along with more general concerns around inflation and a potential economic slowdown. 3M also has significant exposure to the Chinese market, which has resulted in weakness in 3M’s recent quarterly earnings reports. However, this is all baked into the stock price and then some. Certain pressures on 3M’s results, such as high input and logistics costs, should start to level out as the economy has seemingly passed through the worst of the pandemic-related shocks. And 3M has leverage to longer-term trends, such as North American manufacturing and rising health care spending, which should benefit the company once the economy gets through this current rough stretch.

3M’s massive factory footprint, along with its elevated spending on research and development and huge quantity of intellectual property, give it more enduring advantages as well. With the ongoing drop in the share price, 3M stock now sells for a little more than 12 times forward earnings and offers a 5.5% dividend yield.

