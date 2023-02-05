5 Highest-Paying Dividend Stocks in the Dow

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is one of the most prestigious and frequently referenced measures of U.S. stock market performance.…

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is one of the most prestigious and frequently referenced measures of U.S. stock market performance. Started in 1896, the components of the Dow have changed more than 50 times over its long history as the landscape of American industry has evolved.

There are only 30 companies in the Dow at any given time, and companies can be added or removed at the discretion of S&P Dow Jones Indices, although the average often goes years without any changes. The Dow is generally considered a group of massive, blue-chip stocks with safer risk profiles than the typical stock listed on a major exchange.

Every member of the Dow is a large- or mega-cap company, and 27 of the members — or 90% of its constituents — pay dividends.

Here are the five highest-paying dividend stocks in the Dow, as of Feb. 17:

— Verizon Communications Inc. (ticker: VZ): 6.5%

— 3M Co. (MMM): 5.3%

— Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA): 5.2%

— Intel Corp. (INTC): 5.3%

— International Business Machines Corp. (IBM): 4.9%

Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ)

The highest-yielding stock in the Dow is the roughly $170 billion telecom giant Verizon. As a dominant member of the oligopolistic telecom industry, Verizon enjoys huge barriers to entry and a captive market of potential customers, who only have three major national carriers to choose from: Verizon, AT&T Inc. (T) and T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS).

This, combined with the capital-intensive business of building and maintaining cell networks and 5G network capabilities, means that new competitors are unlikely to pop up, giving Verizon pricing power and relatively predictable cash flows. While Verizon is by no means a growth stock, its predictable, conservatively run business is what many risk-averse income investors might look for. While analysts only expect about 1% revenue growth in 2023 and 2024, Verizon’s dividend is the major selling point for VZ shares. In addition to its high dividend, the payout is also sustainable: Its payout ratio, or the percentage of its earnings used to finance its dividend, is quite reasonable at about 51%.

Dividend yield: 6.5%

3M Co. (MMM)

A sprawling industrial company worth more than $60 billion, the unassuming St. Paul, Minnesota-based 3M is next up among the highest dividend-paying stocks in the Dow. Founded in 1902, 3M operates in four business groups: safety and industrial, transportation and electronics, health care, and consumer. Many U.S. households and businesses may be customers of 3M without realizing it; products include Post-it notes, Scotch tape, cleaning supplies, tools, building materials and automotive parts, among numerous other categories.

Here again, income investors will appreciate 3M’s high dividend and its sustainability (the company’s payout ratio is less than 60%) but shouldn’t expect much growth from the stock itself. Supply chain snarls, inflation and foreign exchange headwinds all contributed to a 3% decline in revenue in 2022, and analysts expect a further 7% slump in 2023 before a modest recovery in 2024.

Dividend yield: 5.3%

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA)

A $31 billion company is nothing to scoff at, but in the Dow, that valuation makes Walgreens the least-valuable company among all 30 stocks. Dividend investors will appreciate the stability of this retail pharmacy, as shown by its longevity: The company was founded more than 120 years ago, in 1901.

While here again investors shouldn’t expect blockbuster growth in the business itself — analysts expect revenue growth of 2% in 2023 and 5.3% in 2024 — the health of the dividend itself is virtually unrivaled. With a payout ratio of 38%, investors can rest assured that even in the event of a catastrophic 60% plunge in earnings, the company would still be able to pay its dividend without borrowing money.

WBA has increased its dividend payout for 47 consecutive years, making it an elite member of the so-called dividend aristocrats. The company has now paid a dividend in 361 consecutive quarters, a streak of more than 90 years.

Dividend yield: 5.2%

Intel Corp. (INTC)

Intel is a roughly $110 billion chipmaker based in Santa Clara, California. Intel hasn’t always been known as a huge dividend stock, but the tech sell-off over the last year has depressed its shares and boosted the dividend yield as a result. Even after factoring in the dividend, INTC stock was down more than 39% in the last year as of Feb. 17.

Intel is a good example of why you shouldn’t blindly buy stocks due to their high dividend yields alone. The company has been caught flat-footed on the innovation front, with companies like Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) and Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) moving in on its lucrative data center business. Meanwhile, a swift decline in pandemic-era demand for its PC chips has simultaneously hit Intel, with revenue slumping 32% last quarter and analysts expecting another 19% decline in revenue in 2023.

Dividend yield: 5.3%

International Business Machines Corp. (IBM)

The fifth-highest-paying dividend stock in the Dow is the legacy technology company IBM. The Armonk, New York-based IBM was founded back in 1911, and played an important role in the early days of computing, becoming arguably the biggest name in the space by the 1950s, a status it enjoyed through the 1970s.

Today, IBM’s business is diversified across three business segments: software, consulting and infrastructure. In the 2010s, the company strung together an ugly streak of 22 consecutive quarters of declining revenue.

Thankfully, that streak ended in 2018, and after some fits and starts, IBM has now seen revenue growth each quarter for more than two years. While analysts expect modest 4% top-line growth in 2023 and 2024, there’s something to be said for IBM’s resilience, as evidenced by the stock’s 10.6% rise in 2022 as the Nasdaq lost more than 33%.

Dividend yield: 4.9%

