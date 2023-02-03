3 Factors to Help Find the MBA Program That’s Right for You

Reputation and rankings might often be the first line of screening that potential applicants use when deciding on a Master…

Reputation and rankings might often be the first line of screening that potential applicants use when deciding on a Master of Business Administration program, but determining the right fit requires a deeper dive. Each program offers its own unique services, curriculum structure, concentrations and networking opportunities. What’s right for one person might not be for another.

MBA applicants are typically working adults who are looking to grow in their business career, so the process of vetting programs is vastly different from choosing an undergraduate program, experts say.

“Choosing an MBA program is harder than selecting an undergraduate location,” says Elizabeth Wallace, who earned her MBA from the University of Redlands School of Business in California and wrote the book “Free College: How Graduates Earn the Most Scholarship Money.” “Life enters into it far more. Many people are married, have kids, a full-time job and civic obligations.”

It’s an investment of time, money and energy, so experts say it’s crucial that potential applicants do thorough research to determine which program will serve them best.

“Because you’re doing this, you’re not doing other things,” says Mark Nelson, dean at the Samuel Curtis Johnson Graduate School of Management at Cornell University in New York.

He added that because most MBA programs are just one or two years long, if students realize once they’ve started that it’s not a good fit, it’s difficult to make a change. “Make sure that you’re pursuing a program that will help you to have the highest return on that investment. I don’t just mean money, I mean the effect you can have on other people. The impact you can have on society, both in your program and after your program.”

While a school’s reputation, rankings, accreditation and cost will weigh heavily in any decision, experts say MBA hopefuls should consider these three factors to determine fit before submitting an application.

Curriculum Structure

MBA degree paths come in many shapes and sizes. A variety of options exist — full time, part time, in-person, online — to make an MBA accessible for working or busy adults. Additionally, there are two common approaches to coursework. One is a structure comprised of foundational classes in year one followed by second-year elective coursework, typically tailored to specific objectives. The other is a flexible curriculum from the outset.

A required core curriculum provides students with a broad understanding of fundamental business concepts. Core classes don’t tend to vary much from school to school, says Kevin Bender, executive director for MBA enrollment management and recruiting at Wake Forest University School of Business.

A flexible curriculum, on the other hand, allows students to design their MBA program in a way that best targets their career objectives. “Where it differs and where prospective students dig in is in electives and concentrations,” he says.

Which option is the best fit typically depends on an applicant’s long-term career goals, Nelson says, and he adds that potential applicants should consider schools that have a track record of helping students reach those same goals. Knowing that some students change their mind on future plans, though, he says it’s important to consider schools that allow and welcome that.

“It’s great to go to a place that gives flexibility to change paths and to explore, because you’re going to grow in an MBA program,” he says. “You want to be at a place that accommodates that.”

Networking and Program Culture

The content and academic rigor of a program is important, but a major reason people pursue an MBA is for the networking component, Bender says. Finding a program that provides the right culture and access to alumni and other potentially beneficial relationships is crucial, experts say.

Pursuing an MBA is a “formative experience,” Nelson says, and the relationships students develop typically end up being a lifelong network. Students should determine what type of community they want to be a part of during their MBA experience and find a school that provides it, he says.

For students whose focus is on networking, finding a program that promotes collaboration should be top of mind, Bender says. He encourages potential applicants to visit schools in person and initiate conversations with admissions counselors, current students and alumni to gauge the culture of a program and learn how students work to support each other and work together.

At Wake Forest, like some other schools, potential applicants are invited to sit in on and participate in classes as well as connect with faculty to learn more about the program. Students who can’t visit in person are encouraged to research programs online and set up phone or virtual calls to speak with school officials about the program.

“It’s nice to kick the tires and see what a program looks like,” Bender says. “You can do that through an open house or a class visit, and class visits are very popular.”

Career Support

It’s important for potential applicants to express their future career goals and plans when discussing admissions with schools, Nelson says, adding that this is a good way to engage in conversations about how schools will support students in those pursuits. That can range from a school’s ability and willingness to offer consistent general encouragement throughout the program to more tangible support like connecting students with internships or other hands-on experiences.

If a program you’re considering “isn’t treating you as someone who anticipates being a future business leader or someone being a part of that network for life, that’s something to be concerned about,” he says. “This is something that is a very important step in your life, and the stage people are making it, they’re able to evaluate it pretty carefully.”

