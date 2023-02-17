17 Top Travel Garment Bags 2022

The best garment bags for travel can do double (or triple) duty, offering space for accessories, shoes and even additional…

The best garment bags for travel can do double (or triple) duty, offering space for accessories, shoes and even additional clothing. That’s why U.S. News recommends the ZEGUR Suit Carry On Bag for travel. It’s useful for everything from business trips to cruise vacations and is both multifunctional and affordable.

Read on to learn more about the ZEGUR bag and see other garment bag recommendations across a variety of categories. All of the recommended garment bags have received a variety of reviews and 4.5 to 5 stars.

— Best Overall: ZEGUR Suit Carry On Bag on Amazon

— Best Garment Bag Duffel: Halfday The Garment Duffel on Halfday

— Best Carry-on Garment Bag: Modoker Convertible Garment Bag with Shoulder Strap on Amazon

— Best Garment Bag With Wheels: Travelpro Maxlite 5 Carry-On Rolling Garment Bag on Amazon

— Best Garment Bag With Pockets: NOMATIC Garment Bag on Amazon

— Best Lightweight Garment Bag: DEGELER SkyHanger Velocity-Nylon Original Garment Bag on Amazon

— Best Cheap Garment Bag: Simple Houseware 60-Inch Heavy Duty Garment Bag w/ Pocket on Amazon

— Best Luxury Garment Bag: Briggs & Riley Baseline 22″ Carry-on Two-Wheel Garment Bag on Amazon

— Best Garment Bag for Wedding Dress: WallyBags 60″ Deluxe Travel Garment Bag on Amazon

Note: Prices were accurate at the time of publication; they may fluctuate due to supply chain issues.

Best Overall: ZEGUR Suit Carry On Bag

Available on Amazon, the ZEGUR Suit Carry On Bag continually gets rave reviews for its spacious design and ability to keep clothing wrinkle-free. Offered in gray or black, this bag boasts inner pockets and an exterior zippered pocket that contains various compartments of its own, as well as an adjustable shoulder strap you can detach and a trolley sleeve you can use to slide the bag onto your suitcase. Recent reviewers agree this garment bag is a valuable piece of luggage for the price.

Price: $59.75 or less Shop now:Amazon

Best Duffel: Halfday The Garment Duffel

[IMAGE]

The Garment Duffel by Halfday gets rave reviews for its convenient design. Weighing just 2.3 pounds and measuring 22 x 12 x 12 inches when closed, the bag is generally carry-on compliant. Since it provides enough storage for a few days’ worth of clothing, this option may be the only luggage you need for your next short trip. Put a formal outfit or a few dress garments in the hanging compartment, zip it up, then add your folded clothing and shoes — it’s that easy. This garment duffel bag also features a water-resistant exterior with a zippered pocket for small essentials. Buyers love the versatility of this bag and the unwrinkled formalwear it yields.

Price: $98 or less Shop now:Halfday

Best Carry-on: Modoker Convertible Garment Bag with Shoulder Strap

This garment bag option from Modoker also looks like a duffel bag — because it’s both, making it a convenient carry-on garment bag. The multifunctional design has a 45-liter capacity, which equates to roughly one week’s worth of clothing for business travel. The travel bag features a shoe compartment and pockets for accessories such as your phone and passport wallet; there’s also a trolley sleeve so you can place it on top of your checked luggage (if you even need it). Users of this product note that the bag is bigger than expected.

Price: $79.99 or less Shop now:Amazon | Modoker

Best With Wheels: Travelpro Maxlite 5 Carry-On Rolling Garment Bag

[IMAGE]

Looking for a garment bag with wheels? The Travelpro Maxlite 5 Carry-On Rolling Garment Bag is a highly rated choice in this category, with two ball-bearing wheels and an adjustable PowerScope Lite handle for ease of navigation. The bag features a lay-flat design and a foam-padded roll bar to keep clothing wrinkle-free on the go, and it is water-repellent and stain-resistant. While recent reviews of this Travelpro option are somewhat mixed, it remains one of the best rated rolling garment bags on the market.

Price: $186.99 or less Shop now:Amazon | Travelpro

Best With Pockets: NOMATIC Garment Bag

[IMAGE]

Since the launch of its Travel Pack on Kickstarter in 2017, NOMATIC has expanded its luggage line to include a garment bag (and has gained quite a following in the process). This garment bag can hold up to three suits or an assortment of clothing, in addition to a pair of shoes in a designated shoe compartment and other accessories in a variety of pockets. It’s also water-resistant and measures 21.5 x 21 x 3 inches, making it convenient to store when flying. Travelers say you can’t go wrong with the durability and design of this product.

Price: $169.99 or less Shop now:Amazon | NOMATIC

Best Lightweight: DEGELER SkyHanger Velocity-Nylon Original Garment Bag

[IMAGE]

This garment bag is simply elegant and, as many reviewers note, very lightweight — it weighs about a pound when empty. A German-engineered bag, the DEGELER SkyHanger Velocity-Nylon’s interior features a sturdy titanium hanger that can hold up to three suits, two pockets for small accessories, and a large mesh pocket for dress shirts and other garments. On the outside you’ll find a pocket that’s big enough to hold a 15-inch laptop. This brand makes other garment bags as well in different materials.

Price: $280 or less Shop now:Amazon | DEGELER

Best Cheap: Simple Houseware 60-Inch Heavy Duty Garment Bag w/ Pocket

Looking for a cheap garment bag? Priced at less than $20, this inexpensive option has more than 18,000 reviews and 4.5 stars on Amazon. The garment bag is long enough to hold suits, tuxedos, dresses and coats, but also wide enough to carry additional items such as accessories or even more clothing in its large pockets. In fact, several Amazon reviewers say they’ve been able to fit multiple coats in the garment bag. It quickly folds for easy transport through the airport and storage in the overhead bin.

Price: $17.87 or less Shop now:Amazon

Best Luxury: Briggs & Riley Baseline 22″ Carry-On 2-Wheel Garment Bag

[IMAGE]

Launched in 2022, the newest version of the Briggs & Riley Baseline Carry-On 2-Wheel Garment Bag makes several improvements to the already well-rated luggage, including a new beige lining, upgraded shock-absorbing wheels and an overall stronger build. Buyers now have the option to monogram the garment bag as well.

The best part about this bag, however, is that it’s a carry-on and garment bag in one, with separate compartments for a couple of suits, everyday clothing and accessories. These features include the brand’s signature PowerPocket for charging your phone on the go and the SpeedThru pocket, which offers quick access to security essentials such as your passport.

Price: $659 or less Shop now:Amazon | Briggs & Riley

Best for Wedding Dress: WallyBags 60″ Deluxe Travel Garment Bag

WallyBags specializes in garment bags, with an exclusive WallyLock clamp system that secures up to six hangers in place on all of its bags. The company sells a wide selection of garment luggage, including longer bags designed for wedding gowns. Former destination wedding brides agree the WallyBags 60″ Deluxe Travel Garment Bag is a reliable choice, noting it’s able to fit a wedding dress, tuxedo and shoes. The bag can fit into the overhead bin of most planes and comes in four colors.

Price: $64.99 or less Shop now:Amazon | WallyBags

Why Trust U.S. News Travel

Amanda Norcross first discovered the importance of traveling with a quality garment bag after using a clunky old one she borrowed from her mom’s closet. For her sister’s all-inslusive resort wedding in Jamaica, she upgraded to a garment duffel bag to ensure her matron of honor dress remained wrinkle-free (and wow, what a difference). Along with these firsthand experiences, she reviewed consumer ratings, reviews and details for dozens of garment bags to choose the best of the best for travel.

You might also be interested in:

— The Top Luggage Sets

— The Top Luggage Trackers

— The Top Travel Backpacks

— The Top Weekender Bags for Women

— The Top Travel Insurance Companies

More from U.S. News

10 Top-Rated Duffel Bags in Every Style: Rolling, Backpack & More

The Best Carry-on Luggage for 2023: 18 Travel Expert Picks

12 Packing Cube Sets That’ll Reinvent the Way You Travel

17 Top Travel Garment Bags 2022 originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 02/14/23: This article was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.