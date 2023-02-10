10x Genomics: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PLEASANTON, Calif. (AP) — PLEASANTON, Calif. (AP) — 10x Genomics Inc. (TXG) on Wednesday reported a loss of $17.2 million…

PLEASANTON, Calif. (AP) — PLEASANTON, Calif. (AP) — 10x Genomics Inc. (TXG) on Wednesday reported a loss of $17.2 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Pleasanton, California-based company said it had a loss of 15 cents.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 29 cents per share.

The life science technology company posted revenue of $156.2 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $146.7 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $166 million, or $1.46 per share. Revenue was reported as $516.4 million.

10x Genomics expects full-year revenue in the range of $580 million to $600 million.

