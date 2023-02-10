The Best Snacks on the Mediterranean Diet

The Mediterranean diet encourages healthy snacking. The Mediterranean diet is widely considered one of the healthiest and most sustainable eating…

The Mediterranean diet is widely considered one of the healthiest and most sustainable eating patterns. The diet emphasizes eating plenty of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, nuts and legumes, as well as fish and seafood, and has been ranked No. 1 in U.S. News’ Best Diets Overall rankings for six consecutive years.

While there are are many Mediterranean recipes and meal delivery services, snacking throughout the day is part of this popular diet.

“Finding healthy snacks is easy when following the Mediterranean diet,” says Jack Bishop, chief creative officer of America’s Test Kitchen. “There’s a long tradition of small plates throughout the region, from tapas in Spain to antipasti in Italy and meze in Greece and Turkey.”

Mediterranean snacks are almost always savory rather than sugary, he notes. That’s helpful if you’re trying to cut down on sugar.

Here are 13 delicious Mediterranean diet snack ideas.

Avocado toast

Avocado toast is a healthy, no-fuss snack or breakfast option that is packed with heart-healthy omega-3 fatty acids, protein and fiber.

“Avocado toast is a favorite of mine,” says Lisa R. Young, a registered dietitian and adjunct professor of nutrition at New York University in New York City. “I love to spread avocado on whole-grain toast. It is delicious, as well as nutritious, and contains heart-healthy fat and fiber.”

While there are several ways to make this nutritious treat, a tried-and-true method is to start by placing slices of ripe avocado and soft-boiled egg on top of whole-grain toast. Lightly season with salt and pepper to taste. Sprinkle crushed red pepper flakes for added spiciness or lime juice for an extra boost of flavor.

Baba ghanouj

Baba ghanouj, an eggplant purée, is an enormously popular dish throughout the Middle East that looks a lot like hummus and typically has a smoky flavor.

Made with extra-virgin olive oil, eggplant and tahini, baba ghanouj is a tasty and nutritious Mediterranean spread that’s great for snacking, says Maria Stavropoulos, a registered dietitian based in New York City.

The creamy dip is low in carbohydrates and provides vitamin C, iron, potassium and calcium.

You can eat baba ghanouj with carrots, celery, jicama or mini peppers.

Fava bean dip

Fava beans are a legume packed with vitamins, minerals and protein, Stavropoulos says. But they’re also a great source of soluble fiber, which helps lower cholesterol by binding with the cholesterol and removing it from the body.

A fava bean dip goes great with non-starchy vegetables, such as:

— Carrots.

— Celery.

— Cucumber.

Hummus

Hummus is a healthy, versatile and crowd-pleasing snack. Hummus is available in a wide variety of flavors in many stores. Flavors include artichoke and spinach, lemon, pine nut, roasted garlic and roasted red pepper.

Since it’s made with chickpeas, olive oil and tahini, it’s an excellent source of healthy fats and protein.

You can serve hummus with an array of healthy fresh veggies, including:

— Carrots.

— Celery.

— Cherry tomatoes.

— Cucumbers.

Red lentil dip or soup

Red lentil dip is another wholesome Mediterranean treat that’s made with a bright blend of healthy spices, including cumin, cayenne, paprika and turmeric. Red lentils are a terrific plant-based source of protein and also provide fiber and B vitamins. You can serve it with raw veggies, like carrots, celery and sliced cucumber, or with whole-wheat pita. You can purchase red lentil dip in many grocery stores or make your own.

In addition to making a great dip, red lentils are great in a soup, Stavropoulos says. Red lentil soup is available in many grocery stores, and it’s not difficult to make your own.

Oven-roasted bell peppers

For a healthy, tasty and easy-to-prepare Mediterranean diet snack, oven-roasted bell peppers are a great option. Whether you choose red, green, yellow or orange peppers, these colorful vegetables are an excellent source of vitamin C.

To cook the peppers, preheat the oven to 500 degrees Fahrenheit. Then, slice them in half and remove the stem, seeds and white membrane. Drizzle them with olive or avocado oil and place them skin side up on a baking sheet. Bake for 20 to 30 minutes.

Once the skin blisters and begins to blacken, transfer them to a bowl and cover with plastic wrap until cool. Remove the skin, and add a splash of balsamic vinegar or your favorite Italian dressing for extra flavor.

Nuts and seeds

Packed with protein and healthy fats, as well as vitamin E, magnesium and copper, nuts and seeds are a key part of the Mediterranean diet — and happen to make excellent snacks.

You can eat nuts as they are or toasted. For example, you can roast nuts on a baking sheet with the oven set to 350 degrees Fahrenheit until they’re fragrant, approximately 10 minutes.

“Once you can smell them, they’re ready to enjoy,” Bishop says. “I like to toss them with chopped fresh rosemary and a pinch of salt as soon as they come out of the oven. Chili powder is another good option.”

Mediterranean nuts and seeds include:

— Almonds.

— Cashews.

— Hazelnuts.

— Pine nuts.

— Pistachios.

— Pumpkin seeds.

— Sesame seeds.

— Walnuts.

Mediterranean bean salad

For a fresh and healthy dish, you can’t beat Mediterranean bean salad, Young says.

This dish contains colorful vegetables that are rich in antioxidants and vitamins A and C, heart-healthy olive oil and legumes, which are high in protein and fiber. You can enjoy this salad as a snack or meal.

The dish is easy to make: Combine chickpeas and kidney beans with chopped tomatoes, cucumber, onion and red pepper. Drizzle the ingredients with a homemade vinaigrette dressing made of olive oil, lemon juice, balsamic vinegar, Dijon mustard, garlic, oregano, salt and pepper.

As an option, you can sprinkle the salad with feta cheese.

Mediterranean pizza

Who doesn’t love pizza?

Pizza with a Mediterranean twist is tasty and nutritious, Young says. She suggests topping a whole-wheat tortilla or cauliflower pizza crust with marinara sauce and your favorite veggies.

“I love roasted eggplant, mushrooms and broccoli,” she says.

Top it with mozzarella cheese, sprinkle with oregano and black pepper, and you’re good to go.

Kale chips

For a snack that’s tasty, portable and nutritious, try kale chips.

“If you’re like me, you enjoy a crunchy snack every now and then,” Young says. “Kale chips hit the spot. Not only are potato chips higher in calories than kale chips, kale provides you with a dose of good nutrition. They provide vitamins A and C, along with the B vitamin folate and calcium.”

You can buy kale chips at many stores, but they’re also quick and easy to make at home.

Start by preheating the oven to 225 degrees Fahrenheit. Meanwhile, take a large bundle of green or purple kale and place it in a mixing bowl. Splash the kale with coconut or avocado oil, sprinkle a bit of salt and add spices — like cumin powder, curry powder or chili powder — to brighten the flavor.

Spread the kale over a baking sheet and bake it into the oven for about 15 to 20 minutes. Rotate to the pan and lightly toss the kale to ensure it bakes evenly.

Continue baking for another 5 to 10 minutes. Once the leafy greens are crispy and slightly golden brown, remove them from the oven.

Let the kale chips cool and enjoy.

Fresh figs with yogurt, honey and nuts

Figs are a staple in the Mediterranean diet and contain an array of nutrients, including vitamin B6 and copper. Figs also contain protein, fiber and antioxidants, which research suggests may help protect against cancer, heart disease and age-related conditions like dementia.

For a tasty and healthy Mediterranean snack, place fresh figs on top of a cup of Greek yogurt and add honey and nuts, says Lisa Jones, a registered dietitian based in Philadelphia.

Roasted sweet potatoes

Sweet potatoes are high in fiber and contain beta-carotene, an antioxidant that may help reduce your risk of chronic diseases, like heart disease and cancer.

“I’m a huge fan of roasted sweet potatoes and they make the perfect snack or side dish for any meal,” Young says.

To make this snack, preheat the oven to 425 degrees Fahrenheit. Cut sweet potatoes into chunks or slices, drizzle with extra-virgin olive oil and sprinkle with salt. Cook for about 30 minutes and enjoy.

Yogurt bark

Yogurt bark is a healthy Mediterranean-friendly snack or dessert that contains probiotics, calcium and protein. Plus, it’s tasty and easy to make, Young says.

To make yogurt bark, spread vanilla-flavored yogurt on a baking sheet. Top with chopped blueberries and/or strawberries. Add your favorite chopped nuts and freeze for at least several hours. Once your confection is frozen, cut into squares or small pieces and serve cold. Make sure to store leftovers in the freezer.

