What Makes a Diet Healthy?

How to get started on a new diet

The new year is a time many of us set goals and resolutions with regards to our health and our weight. It is also a time when “new year, new you” themed articles and books are released. As a nutritionist coaching client on healthy eating and weight loss, I’ve seen, too often, that this time of year is filled with lofty goals and unrealistic plans which may do more harm than good.

Every January, U.S. News & World Report reviews and rates the Best Diets with input from an expert panel of health professionals. As a member of the panel, I help to evaluate the best — and worst — diets, for weight loss, heart health and diabetes. We evaluated how easy the diet is to follow, its ability to produce both short-term and long-term weight loss, and its nutritional completeness, among other issues.

It’s worth explaining that a “diet” is not necessarily a fad but rather consists of the foods and drinks you consume on a regular basis. This eating plan is generally created with a reason, for example to lose weight, lower your cholesterol or regulate your blood sugar.

Diets vary tremendously, and some are healthier than others. Some diets feature a plant-based lifestyle, while others promote a low-carbohydrate one.

Nutritionally sound

One of the main factors to consider in a diet is to evaluate how nutritious it is. It’s important that the foods you eat provide you with nutrients for good health. Foods from each of the food groups should be included. Does the diet contain fruits, vegetables, protein-rich foods, whole grains, nutritious dairy sources (or dairy substitutes) and healthy fats? You may lose weight on a diet without any grains but that doesn’t make it healthy.

Diets that limit carbohydrates, for example, are often low in fiber. Diets containing a lot of red meat are often high in saturated fats, which can increase the risk for heart disease. And if your goal is to lose weight, I’d advocate doing it the healthy way.

Contain ample fruits and vegetables

Lots of research shows that the healthiest diets are rich in fruits and vegetables. Fruits and vegetables are associated with a lower risk of cardiovascular disease, hypertension, certain cancers and diabetes. Fruits and vegetables are high in vitamins, minerals, antioxidants and fiber while being relatively low in calories. All non-starchy fruits and vegetables can be included. So if you like one fruit or vegetable over another, enjoy it! And, you do not need to avoid bananas or carrots because they are too high in sugar as you may have incorrectly heard.

Because they’re low in calories, you can enjoy a bigger portion of fruits and vegetables without having to worry about weight gain. For optimal health and for reducing disease risk, aim for an assortment of colorful fruits and vegetables that will contain different nutrients and antioxidants.

Includes whole grains

Many diet plans call for cutting out all grains, even whole grains, particularly if you want to lose weight. I’d argue that this is not a healthy way to eat. Whole grains are rich in nutrients and fiber and are associated with a lower risk of chronic disease and help to support a healthy digestive system.

Whole grains include foods like oatmeal, soba noodles, brown rice and millet, which are gluten free, and whole wheat breads, pasta and cereals, barley and spelt, which are not. While new research reports that we are eating more whole grains now than in the past, most Americans are still not eating enough whole grains. According to the Dietary Guidelines for Americans, at least half of the grains you eat every day (at least three servings or ounce equivalents) should be whole grains. This would amount to:

— Around ½ -cup cooked oatmeal.

— A slice of whole wheat bread.

— ½-cup cooked brown rice.

Adds healthy fats

Because fats are calorically dense, some diet plans advocate eating a diet very low in fats to cut calories. Fats contain 9 calories per gram compared to protein and carbohydrates, which include 4 calories per gram.

Guidelines advise that 20% to 35% of calories come from fats, mostly from unsaturated fats, with no more than 10% total calories from saturated fats. A healthy diet includes healthy sources of fats, including olive oil, avocado, nuts and seeds. Dietary fats are necessary for maintaining good health, and they provide energy, protect your organs, support cell growth and help you absorb fat-soluble nutrients. However, practicing portion control is important; aim for 1 tablespoon of olive oil to dress your salad or enjoy ¼-cup nuts as a snack.

Recommends healthy sources of protein

Protein is important for growth and development and to help your body repair cells and make new ones. A healthy diet should include healthy sources of protein. These include plant sources such as beans, peas, lentils, nuts, seeds, and soy; and lean meats including a variety of fish and seafood, chicken, turkey, and eggs. Red meat should be consumed in moderation as it is high in saturated fat and associated with a greater risk for heart disease.

Many low-carbohydrate diets are often too high in protein. It’s also best to meet your protein needs with whole foods as opposed to protein supplements.

Reduces disease risk

Regardless of whether you are looking to maintain your weight or lose a few pounds, the best diet is one that can minimize your risk of diet-related chronic diseases, like heart disease, diabetes and hypertension. Such a diet would include, as discussed above, plenty of fruits and vegetables, healthy starches including whole grains and starchy vegetables, lean sources of protein including plant-proteins and healthy unsaturated fats.

Easy to follow

While the nutrients that a diet provides is important for good health, high on the list is how easy the diet is to follow. It should recommend flexible choices, along with diverse foods. It should also be healthy that the entire family can follow it, and the meals can be eaten at home or in a restaurant. If a diet plan is overly restrictive or complicated, it is unlikely that you will be able to stick to it for the long haul.

Skips calorie counting and complicated concoctions

All too often, I’ve seen diets that promote overly complicated food concoctions or scientific theories or require tedious calorie counting. These diets are rarely able to be followed for long and often lose focus of the most important piece, which is creating a plan with a balance of whole foods rich in nutrients. I’ve seen clients obsess about calories and lose focus on the healthfulness of the plan. Paying attention to the size of your portions is more useful than tediously obsessing over calories.

Inspires healthy living and improving overall well-being

A good diet addresses one aspect of the health equation, the healthfulness of the foods eaten. I advocate for a holistic program which also suggests exercise, stress reduction and creating healthy habits.

Is this diet right for me?

Finally, before beginning a diet, assess your goals and ask yourself the following:

— Will my goals be met with the program? Do I want to lose weight? Lower cholesterol? Lower blood sugar?

— Is this diet practical for me?

— Does the food plan contain foods I enjoy?

— Do my habits align with this approach?

— Will I be able to sustain this plan?

— Is it affordable?

— Will it not take up too much time?

— Asking yourself these questions will help you determine the best diet to help meet your health and wellness goals.

