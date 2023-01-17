What Causes Mood Swings?

Why so moody? Do you ever ask yourself, “Why am I in such a bad mood all the time?” While…

While it’s normal for the challenges of daily life to cause occasional changes in your mood, sometimes there may be a more serious underlying cause.

“It can be hard to tell what normal fluctuations in mood are versus changes due to something more serious,” says Dr. Douglas A. Misquitta, a psychiatrist at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in Columbus. “If changes are subtle or gradual over time, it could be easy to miss an underlying contributor.”

A bad mood can also be perceived a little differently by each individual.

“Some may define sadness as being in a bad mood, while for others it may be more irritation or feeling tired,” says Dr. LaTasha Seliby Perkins, assistant professor of medicine at Georgetown University School of Medicine in Washington, D.C.

Dr. Jennifer Caudle, an osteopathic family physician near Philadelphia and an associate professor at the Rowan University School of Osteopathic Medicine, will often hear patients say things such as, “I’m just not feeling myself,” “I’m irritable” or “I’m annoyed.”

That’s when Caudle does some detective work. If she can rule out serious mental health conditions, like clinical depression, and verify the patient is not at risk of hurting themselves or others, she then begins to look elsewhere for causes.

There are a host of medical conditions that could cause or contribute to mood swings.

Here are some examples:

A thyroid disorder

Let’s give the thyroid some credit. After all, this butterfly-shaped gland on the front of your neck plays a vital role in producing hormones that help regulate body temperature, weight, skin and hair health, energy levels and mood.

“When that’s off, you’re off,” says Dr. Charles Sophy, a psychiatrist in Beverly Hills, California.

For example, an overactive thyroid, also called hyperthyroidism, can make you feel on edge or jittery. An underactive thyroid, also called hypothyroidism, can make you feel unmotivated or depressed, although both can contribute to a low mood.

Hashimoto’s disease is an autoimmune condition that can cause hypothyroidism. Other thyroid problems include thyroid cancer or a goiter, which is an enlargement of the thyroid.

A simple blood test can help identify if a thyroid problem is to blame for your distress.

Sleep

Just ask new parents how sleep deprivation affects mood to better understand this cause. But sleep quality — not just quantity — matters to mood, as well.

“You don’t realize the toll (poor sleep) is taking on you,” Sophy says.

Sleep problems, like sleep apnea, can cause disruptions to your rest. Sleep apnea is a condition that causes your breathing to slow or stop during sleep. Although you don’t fully wake up and may think you’re sleeping soundly, your mood during the day can take a nosedive as a result. To diagnose sleep apnea, which is common and treatable, doctors may take a medical history, perform a physical exam or recommend a sleep study.

Not getting enough sleep may also contribute to a bad mood, Misquitta says. Most adults need at least seven hours of quality sleep a night, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

It’s worth reflecting on if and why you may be sleeping poorly and speaking with a health care provider about boosting your mood through better rest.

Bipolar disorder

Bipolar disorder causes mood swings on two ends of a spectrum. During depressive periods, a person may feel low and sad. On the other end of the spectrum, abnormally high moods and feeling sped up are commonly associated with manic episodes, Misquitta says. It’s possible to experience the highs of mania over a few days or a week, for instance, and then have a depressive episode, which typically lasts a similar amount of time.

“There are a lot of ups and downs with bipolar disorder, whereas with depression, you stay low the whole time,” Perkins says.

There are medications and other types of continued treatments for bipolar disorder. Because bipolar disorder requires a diagnosis for specialized treatment, speak with your health care provider if you think you may be experiencing symptoms of the condition.

Stroke

A stroke occurs when there is an obstruction to the brain’s blood supply. A droopy face, sagging arm or slurred speech are all well-known symptoms of stroke.

But the aftermath of a stroke — as with any condition that occurs in the brain — can impact something less known: mood.

If the stroke is in the brain’s right frontal lobe, for example, you may feel “inappropriately euphoric,” while those in the left hemisphere may make you feel sad and anxious, says Dr. Kenneth Heilman, a fellow of the American Academy of Neurology.

“There is much evidence that emotions and moods are controlled by parts of the brain called the limbic system,” he says.

If you’ve had a stroke and are feeling uncharacteristically down, talk to your doctor about treatments.

Parkinson’s disease

Parkinson’s disease is a progressive central nervous system disorder. The better known symptoms of the disease are physical: hand tremors, slow movements, stiff limbs and balance problems. But because the neurodegenerative disorder involves a reduction of mood-regulating brain chemicals, it’s not surprising Parkinson’s can dampen mood, too, Heilman says.

In fact, at least 50% of Parkinson’s patients develop depression, according to the Parkinson’s Foundation. While there’s no cure for Parkinson’s disease, treatments — such as medications, behavioral therapy and lifestyle changes — can help manage symptoms, including low mood.

Premenstrual dysphoric disorder

There’s premenstrual syndrome, or PMS, and then there’s premenstrual dysphoric disorder, or PMDD.

PMDD is a severe form of PMS that can make women feel extremely sad and irritable, as well as bloated and pained, in the week or so before their periods. This may cause them to have trouble going about their daily lives, according to the National Institutes of Health.

“It’s very common for women to have mood changes and mood swings” linked to their menstrual cycle, Caudle says, but it’s important to talk to your doctor if it’s severe.

Birth control pills, antidepressants, painkillers and lifestyle modifications — such as exercising more and getting enough sleep — can help mitigate both PMS and PMDD.

Allergies

You’d think you’d know if you have an allergy, but Sophy often discovers patients are allergic to something in their environment, like pollen or dander, or diet, such as gluten.

An environmental trigger or allergy can take a toll on mood if it’s causing sleep disruptions due to postnasal drip or congestion, Sophy says. Gluten allergies or sensitivities, meanwhile, have been linked to depressive symptoms that subside on a gluten-free diet, some research finds.

Any allergy that’s not well-managed can tax your immune system, Sophy says, which can cause lethargy, frequent sickness and other mood killers.

Asking your doctor about running a blood analysis can help identify these allergies.

Vitamin deficiencies

One of Caudle’s patients who had undergone gastric bypass surgery noticed her depressed mood even more than her dropping pants size. The culprit? Deficiencies in some vitamins, since gastric bypass surgery can change the way the stomach processes food and absorbs nutrients. But this can be corrected with supplementation.

Blood work can determine if your melancholy is vitamin-related. Iron, vitamin D and vitamin B12 deficiencies are common culprits. An iron deficiency, for example, can lead to anemia, leading you to feel low energy, lacking motivation and fatigued, Perkins says. Those may be associated with being in a bad mood.

Beyond supplements, eating a balanced diet low in processed foods and sugars is a mood stabilizer, experts emphasize.

When to see a health care provider about your bad mood

If your bad mood persists for more than a month and you’re not sure why, it’s time to check in with a family physician or other type of health care provider, Perkins advises.

Other signs it’s time to see a health provider for your chronic bad mood or mood swings include:

— When your bad mood is particularly severe.

— Your usual coping mechanisms with bad moods aren’t working.

— Your bad mood is affecting your daily routine and activities you enjoy.

— Others around you are noticing that you’ve had a shift in your mood.

It’s best to start with a primary care provider or family physician who can run certain tests and refer you to a specialist if needed. The important thing is that you seek help to address concerns.

“Regardless of whether it’s a systemic or psychological cause, you deserve help for any and all health issues,” Perkins says.

Call 911 or visit the emergency room if you’re experiencing suicidal thoughts or feelings or you want to hurt others or yourself. You can also contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, which is designed to provide free and confidential support to those in suicidal crisis or emotional distress 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Tests to help identify bad mood causes

If you’re struggling with your mood, talk to your health care provider about possible tests to identify the cause of your bad mood. These tests include:

— A physical exam to check for any abnormalities.

— Blood tests to identify your blood sugar level, thyroid hormone levels and complete blood count to check for anemia or signs of infection. A blood test also can help determine your iron and vitamin levels.

— Urine drug screens to determine if substance use is contributing to a bad mood.

— A review of your medication list to help identify any drug interactions that may make your mood worse.

Ways to prevent a bad mood

Whether your bad mood is due to life circumstances, stress or a physical or mental health issue, there are a few things you can do to help manage how you feel:

— Get enough sleep.

— Eat a balanced, healthy diet.

— Get regular physical activity, but check with your health provider first about any limitations you may have.

— Drink enough fluids throughout the day, and don’t overdo alcohol as it can lead to dehydration, which can make you feel cranky and could affect your health.

— Consider individual or group therapy as a way to develop coping skills to manage difficulties.

— Talk to your health care provider if you believe psychiatric medications, such as an antidepressant, would help.

Some final words on identifying and improving mood swings

You don’t have to live with chronic mood swings or a persistent bad mood. Seek help from a health care provider to find out if there’s an underlying health issue that requires treatment.

What Causes Mood Swings?

