This Is How Much an Abortion Costs

Since the Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade in 2022, getting an abortion is more complicated. While there’s still no national ban on abortion, state bans have made it more difficult and expensive to access one.

How Much Does an Abortion Cost?

An abortion’s cost varies based on several factors, including:

— How long you’ve been pregnant.

— What type of abortion you need.

— Your insurance coverage.

— Where you live.

— Whether you can get financial help from an abortion fund, an employer or other sources.

Keep reading to find out how five factors can affect the cost of an abortion:

Length of Pregnancy

How long you’ve been pregnant plays a big role in the price you’ll pay for an abortion.

In the first trimester, Planned Parenthood estimates the procedure will cost up to $750, and up to $1,500 after those three months. The length of time you’ve been pregnant plays a role in what type of abortion you’re able to get, which will also affect the cost.

Oriaku Njoku, executive director of the National Network of Abortion Funds, says the cost increases with time. “Generally, if you’re in your first trimester, the cost of the abortion stays the same,” she says. “Once you go past your first trimester, the cost can go up every single week.”

Type of Abortion

There are two types of abortions: medication and surgical. The type someone needs will depend on a doctor’s recommendation and how long they’ve been pregnant.

Abortion via medication is generally cheaper than surgery. According to Planned Parenthood, a medication abortion generally costs around $800, though the organization says it could cost as little as $580 at one of its clinics.

Medication abortion is generally cheaper on the travel end, too. “With a medication abortion, one of the advantages is being able to do that in the comfort of your own home,” Njoku says. But if you live in a restricted or illegal state, you may have to stay a day or two in another state to get access to the medication, she says.

Medication abortions are typically available for those up to 10 weeks along in their pregnancies, Njoku says.

Insurance Coverage

About 69% of people seeking abortions pay for them out of pocket, according to Health Affairs. That figure includes those with private health insurance.

Federally funded health insurance coverage such as Medicaid will generally not cover abortion. That’s because of the Hyde Amendment, which prevents federal funds from covering it. There are, however, exceptions for rape and incest, as well as for abortions to save the pregnant person’s life.

In some states, Medicaid can pay for abortions. “Because of the federal Hyde Amendment, Medicaid in many Republican states will not pay for any of the cost of an abortion,” Kate Cole, hotline lead volunteer at the Northwest Abortion Access Fund, says. In many Democratic states, however, Medicaid will pay for the full procedure cost, she says.

Private insurance may or may not be an option — many private insurance plans don’t cover abortion — or they have high deductibles, Cole says.

Location

The cost of an abortion will vary based on the state and region you live. And if you live in a state with an abortion ban and need to travel to one where it’s legal, you’ll pay more.

While it’s cheapest to get an abortion in the Southeast, it’s most expensive in the West.

Here’s the average cost of a medication abortion in 2020, according to Health Affairs, with the states included per U.S. Census Bureau regions:

— Northeast, New England (CT, MA, ME, RI, NH, VT): $555

— Northeast, Middle Atlantic (PA, NJ, NY): $500

— Midwest, East North Central (IL, IN, MI, OH, WI): $525

— Midwest, West North Central (IA, KS, MN, MO, NE, ND, SD): $730

— South, South Atlantic (D.C., DE, FL, GA, MD, NC, SC, VA, WV): $490

— South, East South Central (AL, KY, MS, TN): $600

— South, West South Central (AR, LA, OK, TX): $650

— West, Mountain (MT, ID, WY, NV, UT, CO, AZ, NM): $540

— West, Pacific (AK, CA, HI, OR, WA): $680

For surgical abortions within the first trimester, the median cost is typically higher but follows similar regional patterns. Here’s the average cost of a surgical abortion in 2020, according to Health Affairs, with the states included per U.S. Census Bureau regions:

— Northeast, New England (CT, MA, ME, RI, NH, VT): $700

— Northeast, Middle Atlantic (PA, NJ, NY): $500

— Midwest, East North Central (IL, IN, MI, OH, WI): $545

— Midwest, West North Central (IA, KS, MN, MO, NE, ND, SD): $755

— South, South Atlantic (DC, DE, FL, GA, MD, NC, SC, VA, WV): $492

— South, East South Central (AL, KY, MS, TN): $650

— South, West South Central (AR, LA, OK, TX): $688

— West, Mountain (MT, ID, WY, NV, UT, CO, AZ, NM): $600

— West, Pacific (AK, CA, HI, OR, WA): $700

You’ll also have to consider whether you live in a state that has a ban on abortions. As of October 2022, 17 states have banned them:

— Alabama

— Arizona

— Arkansas

— Florida

— Georgia

— Idaho

— Kentucky

— Louisiana

— Mississippi

— Missouri

— North Carolina

— Oklahoma

— South Dakota

— Tennessee

— Texas

— Utah

— West Virginia

If you live in these states, you’ll need to travel to get an abortion. Your costs will usually include transportation, a hotel room for several days and time off work. Additionally, you might have child care costs.

“A majority of folks who have abortions are already parents. And so, thinking about child care, who’s going to watch your child?” Njoku says.

Help With Funding

While insurance may or may not cover some or all of an abortion, there are other ways to fund it if you need help.

One way is through abortion funds, which are often run by groups of local volunteers at a state level. They can work directly with an abortion clinic to cover costs. To find your local fund, visit the National Network of Abortion Funds website.

In the wake of the Roe vs. Wade overturn, some employers started offering assistance to those seeking abortions who need to travel out of state. Companies including Tesla, Disney, Amazon, Netflix and others currently offer this benefit. To find out if your company offers it, ask someone you trust in your human resources department.

