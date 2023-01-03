The 7 Best Travel Strollers of 2023, According to Parents Who Use Them

When traveling with babies and toddlers, having the right gear — especially an easy-to-maneuver travel stroller — is essential. If…

When traveling with babies and toddlers, having the right gear — especially an easy-to-maneuver travel stroller — is essential. If you’re in the market for a stroller you can take on the plane, train and beyond, read on to find the best option for your family as recommended by parents.

The Top Travel Strollers of 2023

— Best Overall Travel Stroller: Joolz Aer

— Best Umbrella Stroller for Travel: UPPAbaby MINU V2

— Best Double Stroller for Travel: UPPAbaby G-LINK 2

— Best Travel Stroller for Big Kids: Evenflo Pivot Xplore All-Terrain Stroller Wagon

— Best Travel Stroller for Infants: Doona Car Seat & Stroller

— Best Travel System Stroller: Nuna TRVL Stroller

— Best Budget Travel Stroller: Summer 3Dlite Convenience Stroller

Looking for more information on how to select your ideal travel stroller? Consult the FAQ section at the bottom of this page.

(Note: All stroller dimensions are listed in order of length by width by height.)

Best Overall Travel Stroller: Joolz Aer

Folded dimensions: 21 x 17.7 x 8.5 inches

Stroller weight: 13.4 pounds

Minimum child age: 6 months

Maximum child weight: 50 pounds

When it comes to quality travel strollers, the Joolz Aer is the best investment you can make. Not only does this stroller’s lightweight and compact design make it easy to store in the overhead compartment of a plane, but it also opens and closes with a one-handed motion — an essential feature for multitasking parents. Little ones travel comfortably and safely thanks to a five-point harness, extended seatback and adjustable recline, as well as a rain cover. Available in six modern colors — from sage green to taupe — the Joolz Aer also comes with a stroller bag. Parents rave about this travel stroller, with some noting they prefer it to the highly rated BABYZEN YOYO2.

The Joolz Aer is designed for babies 6 months and older; it can be used from birth with select infant car seats, secured by a car seat adaptor you’ll need to purchase separately.

Price: $449 or less

Shop now:Amazon | buy buy Baby | Nordstrom | Joolz

Best Umbrella Stroller for Travel: UPPAbaby MINU V2

Folded dimensions: 12.5 x 20.3 x 23 inches

Stroller weight: 16.9 pounds

Minimum child age: 3 months

Maximum child weight: 50 pounds

If you’re looking for an umbrella-style stroller for travel, consider the UPPAbaby MINU. Its latest model, the V2, features a swift, one-handed setup; a five-point harness; an adjustable recline and foot rest; an extendable canopy with UPF 50+ protection; and a vented peekaboo window. It’s also equipped with a generously sized storage basket that can hold up to 20 pounds of additional items. While the MINU is recommended for babies at least 3 months old, you can use this even sooner with UPPAbaby’s Mesa Infant Car Seat and adaptors, or with adaptors for other car seats.

Terry Ward, a Florida-based travel writer and co-founder of Florida Beyond, still raves about this travel stroller, which her kids recently outgrew. “I loved the MINU so much that it became my go-to stroller at home, too,” she says, adding that it has a great resale value. “I sold it for more than half of what I bought it for after three years — these strollers are really in demand.”

The UPPAbaby MINU V2 is available in five color variations and features a stylish full-grain leather bumper bar and handlebar.

Price: $449.99 or less

Shop now:buy buy Baby | UPPAbaby

Best Double Stroller for Travel: UPPAbaby G-LINK 2

Folded dimensions: 40 x 20 x 14.5 inches

Stroller weight: 22.3 pounds

Minimum child age: 3 months

Maximum child weight: 55 pounds per seat

If you have twins or two stroller-age kiddos and need a tandem stroller for travel, the UPPAbaby G-LINK 2 is a solid choice. Available in charcoal and black, this highly rated double stroller offers two UPF 50+ canopies and independent, multiposition reclining seats. Like the UPPAbaby MINU, this one is a cinch to set up and maneuver, and it features an easy-to-access storage basket that accommodates up to 10 pounds. There’s also a sturdy cup holder for that must-have caffeine boost.

Reviewers note that the G-LINK 2 is surprisingly compact given its double capacity, and that it’s also ideal for tall toddlers.

Price: $349.99 or less

Shop now:Amazon | buy buy Baby | UPPAbaby

Best Travel Stroller for Big Kids: Evenflo Pivot Xplore All-Terrain Stroller Wagon

Folded dimensions: 23 x 27.5 x 37.5 inches

Stroller weight: 34.7 pounds

Minimum child age: 6 months

Maximum child weight: 55 pounds per seat

Another great travel stroller for two kids or older kids (up to age 5) is the Evenflo Pivot Xplore All-Terrain Stroller Wagon, which has two seats and can be used as a wagon or a stroller depending on your needs and destination. Its all-terrain wheels make it ideal for navigating any landscape — from cobblestone streets to sandy beaches — and a large storage basket and cup holders allow you to easily pack additional travel necessities. “It’s basically a portable U-Haul for anything else you’re dragging along,” says Ward, who upgraded to the Xplore when her kids outgrew the UPPAbaby MINU. It also has an adjustable canopy for protection from the elements.

Price: $399.99 or less

Shop now:Amazon | buy buy Baby | Evenflo | Target

Best Travel Stroller for Infants: Doona Car Seat & Stroller

Folded dimensions: 23.6 x 17.3 x 26 inches

Stroller weight: 17.2 pounds

Minimum child age: None; can be used from birth with infant insert

Maximum child weight: 35 pounds

When it comes to travel strollers, nothing quite compares to the Doona Car Seat & Stroller, which is exactly what it sounds like: a (genius) car seat and stroller in one. Aside from its magical ability to transform from a car seat to a stroller and vice versa in seconds, this travel stroller features a five-point harness, an adjustable handlebar and removable textiles for easy (inevitable) washing. It is Federal Aviation Administration aircraft-approved to fit in most overhead bins and comes in a variety of colors.

Angela Burks of La Vida Mom loves how easy it is to travel with the Doona Car Seat & Stroller. “I like that I don’t have to worry about getting an additional car seat for a car service or rental when I arrive at the airport,” she says. Another bonus? It doesn’t require a car seat base.

The only downsides of this travel stroller are that your child will outgrow it when they hit 35 pounds in weight and/or 32 inches in height, and its hefty price tag given these limitations.

Price: $550.99 or less

Shop now:Amazon | Doona | Target

Best Travel System Stroller: Nuna TRVL Stroller

Folded dimensions: 24 x 20.25 x 11 inches (without arm bar)

Stroller weight: 13.6 pounds (without canopy and arm bar)

Minimum child age: None; can be used from birth with infant car seat

Maximum child weight: 50 pounds

If you’re looking for a travel system stroller that’ll grow with your baby, you can’t beat the Nuna TRVL Stroller. The Nuna PIPA series car seat clicks right into the stroller — no adaptors necessary — and can then be removed when your little one is old enough to sit upright in the stroller seat. This luxury stroller features a five-point harness with magnetic technology, a multiposition reclining seat, adjustable calf support, a removable and adjustable arm bar, and a UPF 50+ canopy. Like some of the other travel strollers on this list, this product easily opens and closes with a one-handed motion and comes with a carrying bag. It is also certified GREENGUARD Gold and free of harmful chemicals.

Price: $500 or less

Shop now:Nordstrom | Nuna

Best Budget Travel Stroller: Summer 3Dlite Convenience Stroller

Folded dimensions: 42 x 11.5 x 12.5 inches

Stroller weight: 13 pounds

Minimum child age: 6 months

Maximum child weight: 50 pounds

You get what you pay for in many situations, but parents say they’re impressed with the Summer 3Dlite Convenience Stroller given its cheap price tag, noting it has seamlessly navigated bumpy streets in Europe, Disney theme parks and other family vacation destinations. This easy-to-assemble travel stroller features a carry strap (useful for schlepping it when not in use), five-point safety harness, four reclining positions, and an adjustable and removable canopy. It also has a storage basket and cup holder, and comes in four colors.

Price: $99.99 or less

Shop now:Amazon | Walmart | Summer

How to travel with a stroller and car seat

Perhaps the easiest way to travel with a stroller and car seat is to invest in the two-in-one Doona Car Seat & Stroller, which can be used for children up to about 35 pounds and stored in the overhead bin of a plane. However, other travel stroller systems can also ease the burden of all that gear — especially for those traveling with infants. Here’s how to travel with a stroller and car seat in the following situations:

If your baby is in an infant car seat: Simply attach a compatible infant car seat to your everyday or travel-specific stroller and wheel your baby through the airport. When you arrive at the gate, check your car seat and stroller free of charge. (Children 2 and younger can fly for free as lap children on most airlines.) If you’d like to purchase a seat for your baby and bring your car seat on the plane — recommended by the FAA and American Academy of Pediatrics — you’ll need to ensure it is FAA-compliant. Alternatively, you can wear your baby in a carrier and use the car seat and/or stroller for storage.

If your baby is not in an infant car seat: If your child is somewhere between an infant and a toddler but no longer uses an infant car seat at home, you can technically get by without a car seat since they can ride through the airport in a stroller or carrier and then sit on your lap during the flight if they are younger than 2. However, you’ll need to rent or borrow a car seat when you arrive at your destination.

If you have a toddler older than 2: Children are not legally required to have a car seat for air travel, though it’s still recommended by the FAA and AAP (and you will likely need one when you get to your final destination anyway). It’s easiest to wheel your child in the travel stroller and transport your FAA-compliant car seat by simply carrying it (not preferable, of course) or using one of the following assists:

— Travel cart: Most luggage carts (including the ones offered at the airport) cannot go through security, so look for a foldable travel cart — this one by HÖLM is a good option — that can easily be placed on the security screening belt and then used to transport your belongings to the gate.

— Car seat luggage strap: Strap the car seat to your carry-on bag with a heavy duty luggage strap like this one.

— Car seat backpack: You can free up your hands by wearing a car seat backpack.

If your toddler won’t sit in the stroller: Use your stroller as a travel cart instead — strap the car seat and anything else you can get on there. Once you get to the gate, you can either check your car seat (typically free of charge) or bring it with you on board.

Why Trust U.S. News Travel

Amanda Norcross used her personal experience as a frequently traveling mom, as well as her research skills and conversations with other parents, to determine which travel strollers are truly the best. She first traveled with her infant in a front carrier before transitioning to the Joolz Aer, which she’s successfully used on multiple flights with her growing toddler.

The 7 Best Travel Strollers of 2023, According to Parents Who Use Them originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 01/04/23: This article was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.