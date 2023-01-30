The 5 Best Family Travel Insurance Plans for 2023

The best travel insurance plans can provide you with considerable peace of mind, but the real value comes into play…

The best travel insurance plans can provide you with considerable peace of mind, but the real value comes into play when you wind up using your coverage. Hassles like flight delays, lost luggage and unexpected injuries can be stressful and traumatic, yet travel insurance can reimburse you for the financial costs associated with these mishaps.

If you are planning to travel with your entire family in tow, you already know that the stakes are higher and the potential for losses even greater. For example, you’ll want to make sure children traveling with you have travel medical insurance as well as coverage for trip cancellations and interruptions.

You’ll need to compare the best family travel insurance plans of 2023 if you want to find the right one for you and ensure each of your dependents is covered by your policy. U.S. News has compiled this guide to the best of the best when it comes to companies offering family travel insurance, since these top picks make it easy and affordable to add children to your plan. Consult the FAQ section at the bottom of this page for more information on family travel insurance coverages.

The Best Family Travel Insurance for 2023

— Allianz Travel Insurance

— Travelex Insurance Services

— Seven Corners

— AIG Travel Guard

— World Nomads

Allianz Travel Insurance

Recommended plan: OneTrip Prime or OneTrip Premier

U.S. News recommends the OneTrip Prime and OneTrip Premier plans from Allianz for families who are planning trips with dependents younger than 18. These two plans provide free travel insurance coverage for children listed on the plan when traveling with a parent or grandparent.

The OneTrip Prime and OneTrip Premier plans from Allianz mostly differ in terms of the coverage limits that apply with each policy. For example, the Prime option comes with coverage up to $100,000 for trip cancellation and $150,000 for trip interruption, whereas the policy limits for these coverages are $200,000 and $300,000 respectively with the Premier plan.

Both of these single-trip plans also come with coverage for emergency medical expenses ($50,000 with OneTrip Prime and $75,000 with OneTrip Premier), emergency medical evacuation coverage, protection for lost or delayed baggage, trip delay insurance, and 24/7 travel assistance. Either plan can be customized with cancel for any reason (CFAR) coverage, which reimburses up to 80% of prepaid travel expenses per covered traveler.

It’s worth noting that Allianz offers other travel insurance plans that cover children for an additional cost — including the company’s annual travel insurance plans.

[Get a quote for OneTrip Prime or OneTrip Premier.]

Travelex Insurance Services

Recommended plan: Travel Select The Travel Select plan from Travelex can be a solid option for families who want to ensure their entire crew has adequate travel insurance coverage. This plan offers primary coverage only with no deductibles required, and children 17 and younger are covered with no added cost.

This plan comes with trip cancellation protection worth up to 100% of prepaid travel expenses, as well as coverage worth up to 150% of prepaid travel expenses for trip interruption. Other notable benefits include up to $2,000 ($250 per day) in coverage for trip delays; $750 for missed connections; $50,000 for emergency medical and dental expenses; $500,000 in coverage for emergency medical evacuation and repatriation of remains; and $1,000 in insurance for baggage and personal effects.

The Travel Select plan from Travelex also comes with minimal coverage for baggage delays and sporting equipment delays. Several upgrades are also available, including cancel for any reason insurance, additional medical coverage, adventure sports coverage and car rental collision insurance.

[Get a quote.]

Seven Corners

Recommended plan: RoundTrip Choice Seven Corners offers comprehensive travel insurance coverage that can apply to up to 10 individuals at once, including children and other dependents. U.S. News recommends the company’s RoundTrip Travel Protection plan for families since it includes a broad range of travel insurance protections with automatic coverage for COVID-19 included.

This plan is offered in two different tiers: RoundTrip Basic and RoundTrip Choice. The Roundtrip Choice plan comes with higher policy limits and more coverage overall, which is why it’s best for families who want the most robust travel insurance protection that money can buy.

Benefits that come with the RoundTrip Choice plan include trip cancellation coverage worth up to 100% of prepaid trip costs and trip interruption coverage up to 150%. It also affords trip delay coverage up to $2,000 ($250 per day); up to $1,500 in protection for missed tours or cruise connections ($250 per day); up to $500,000 in coverage for emergency medical expenses; and up to $1 million in protection for emergency evacuation.

Other coverages range from protection for baggage and baggage delays to accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) benefits. Several optional protections can also be purchased to customize this plan, including cancel for any reason insurance, rental car coverage, event ticket registration fee coverage, and insurance for sports equipment and rentals.

[Get a quote.]

AIG Travel Guard

Recommended plan: Preferred Travel Insurance Plan AIG Travel Guard offers three tiers of family travel insurance protection to choose from based on your budget and your needs. The Essential plan offers the lowest amount of coverage; a Preferred plan and more comprehensive Deluxe plan are also available. Plans from AIG Travel Guard include one child 17 or younger with each paid adult relative on the plan. This means a family of four could get complimentary travel insurance for two children provided all family members are listed on the enrollment form.

U.S. News recommends the Preferred plan from this provider, which is also the most popular policy AIG sells. The Preferred plan comes standard with up to 100% in coverage for trip cancellation; 150% in coverage for trip interruption; $1,000 in baggage insurance; $300 in protection for baggage delays; $50,000 in insurance for emergency medical expenses; and $500,000 in protection for medical evacuation.

Optional insurance can also be purchased for car rentals, lodging expenses and security evacuation with the Preferred plan.

[Get a quote.]

World Nomads

Recommended plan: Explorer World Nomads makes it easy to purchase travel insurance coverage for parents and up to seven legal dependents who live in the same state. The company’s plans also include coverage for more than 200 adventure activities that families often participate in, including water activities like boating and kayaking, bicycle tours, hiking, climbing, and more.

The Explorer plan from World Nomads is the recommended option for families who want higher limits for trip cancellations and their travel gear. This plan comes with up to $100,000 in emergency medical insurance; $500,000 in coverage for emergency medical evacuation; $3,000 in insurance for lost baggage and belongings; and $10,000 in insurance for trip cancellation.

Other coverages that can be included in the plan are for trip interruptions, trip delays, baggage delays, rental cars, and accidental death and dismemberment. Nonmedical emergency transportation services and 24-hour travel assistance are also offered to consumers.

[Get a quote.]

Family Travel Insurance: Coverages You’ll Need

As you compare the best travel insurance plans for families, you might be wondering which types of coverage are most important. Ultimately, that depends on the cost of your trip, where you’re traveling and the travel issues you worry about the most.

Frequent traveler Linda L. Adkins of Spokane, Washington, says she purchases travel insurance for every trip since her U.S.-based health insurance policy doesn’t apply when her family travels overseas. She worries not only about emergency medical expenses that could come into play, but also about the high costs of medical evacuation if a family member needs to be transported a long distance or even back to the U.S.

Adkins has also endured scenarios where her luggage was temporarily lost by an airline while traveling internationally, and she says her delayed baggage benefit was useful when it came to purchasing clothing and toiletries. “I spent almost $100 per day for three days in a row while we waited for our bags,” she says.

Adkins saved her receipts and received reimbursement through her travel insurance provider’s baggage delay benefit.

U.S. News recommends having the following types of coverage (at a minimum) in place for every trip with kids:

— $50,000+ in primary insurance per traveler for emergency medical expenses

— Coverage for COVID-19

— $100,000+ in coverage for emergency medical evacuation

— Adequate protection for trip delays and lost or delayed baggage

Why Trust U.S. News Travel

Holly Johnson is an award-winning content creator who has been writing about travel insurance and travel for more than a decade. She has researched travel insurance options for her own vacations and family trips to more than 50 countries around the world, and she has experience navigating the claims and reimbursement process. In fact, she has successfully filed several travel insurance claims for trip delays and trip cancellations over the years. Johnson also works alongside her husband, Greg — who has been licensed to sell travel insurance in 50 states — in their family media business.

