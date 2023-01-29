The 31 Most Anticipated New Hotel Openings for 2023

In a world of endless destination possibilities, the options for where to stay are constantly evolving. While many hotel projects…

In a world of endless destination possibilities, the options for where to stay are constantly evolving. While many hotel projects were delayed during the pandemic, as countries have reopened and travelers are ready to explore again, numerous new options are slated to debut this year. Whether you’re seeking a weekend getaway at a stylish boutique hotel or the safari adventure of a lifetime, there are plenty of new properties to consider for your stay. From luxury beachfront resorts to castles transformed into chic retreats, this list compiled by U.S. News highlights some of the most exciting new hotel openings coming in 2023.

The Most Anticipated New Hotels by Region

— United States

— Caribbean

— Canada

— Mexico

— Central and South America

— Europe

— Africa and the Middle East

— Asia

— Australia

United States

Wayfinder Waikiki: Honolulu

Providing a luxury boutique setting in the heart of Waikiki, Wayfinder offers design-centric rooms and poolside studios equipped with Grown Alchemist bath products, local art and custom robes. Wayfinder began welcoming guests in January 2023. The Honolulu property has a made-to-order poke restaurant, a coffee shop and a tropical speakeasy with handcrafted libations.

The Inn at Mattei’s Tavern, Auberge Resorts Collection: Los Olivos, California

Surrounded by vineyards and horse ranches in the Santa Ynez Valley, The Inn at Mattei’s Tavern is a laid-back destination resort. Located just north of Santa Barbara in the historical town of Los Olivos, this new Auberge Resort was once a storied stagecoach stop. Travelers can choose from guest rooms or cottage-style accommodations, swim in the outdoor pool, dine on locally inspired seasonal fare at the open-air restaurant, or relax by the fire pits. Expected to open in February, the property will have immersive wine-tasting experiences, olive oil infusion programs, bikes to ride through vineyards and therapeutic outdoor baths at the Lavender Barn.

Omni Tempe Hotel at ASU: Tempe, Arizona

With a debut set for April, the Omni Tempe Hotel at ASU will be located in the heart of Tempe’s downtown. This Omni hotel will feature four dining options, a large outdoor pool deck, 330 guest rooms, 11 suites, retail outlets and nearly 36,000 feet of event space. Part of a public-private partnership with the city of Tempe and Arizona State University, the hotel has a prime location at the intersection of Mill Avenue and University Drive.

The Fifth Avenue Hotel: New York City

The Fifth Avenue Hotel is a Martin Brudnizki-designed New York City property set to open in NoMad in spring 2023. The interiors of the hotel, which occupies a restored Gilded Age building steps from Madison Square Park in the heart of Manhattan, will feature soft velvets and rich jewel tones. The food and beverage program will be created by the acclaimed chef Andrew Carmellini.

The Ritz-Carlton Paradise Valley, The Palmeraie: Paradise Valley, Arizona

Showcasing dramatic views of Camelback Mountain, The Ritz-Carlton Paradise Valley, The Palmeraie will be an exclusive desert retreat set among 20 acres of natural landscape with citrus groves and flora. The property will have a two-story luxury spa, a 400-foot outdoor swimming pool, and 215 guest rooms and suites. Its debut is slated for fall 2023. What’s more, The Ritz-Carlton is set to unveil its new bipolar ionization treatment at this property, which will purify the air in every guest room.

Fontainebleau Las Vegas: Las Vegas

Expected to open in late 2023, Fontainebleau Las Vegas will bring its Miami style to the Strip. Offering 3,700 rooms, the property will also have 550,000 square feet of event space spread across 57 venues. What’s more, the Las Vegas resort will have a 90,000-square-foot theater, several dining venues and a two-level retail complex with 35 high-end retail boutiques.

Caribbean

Peter Island Resort & Spa: British Virgin Islands

The reinvented Peter Island Resort & Spa is scheduled to reopen in late 2023. The tranquil 1,800-acre luxury resort in the British Virgin Islands has been closed since 2017. The revitalized Caribbean property will offer a private island hideaway with a reverse osmosis water purification plant and windmill generators to reduce its carbon footprint. While here, enjoy poolside relaxation and sugar sand beaches, as well as an array of activities including snorkeling, scuba diving, hiking, biking, sailing and more.

Six Senses La Sagesse: Grenada

The design of waterfront Six Senses La Sagesse is inspired by Caribbean villages, with traditional architecture from the region, a lakefront promenade and beach, and garden walkways constructed with repurposed cocoa skins and nutmeg shells. Set on the southern tip of the Caribbean’s “Spice Isle,” Grenada, the resort is the first Six Senses in the Caribbean. Slated for a late 2023 debut, the resort will feature 56 guest rooms and 12 villas. Within the resort, guests can book anti-aging treatments at the spa (only reachable by gondola) or visit the library and Alchemy Bar. Activity options include water sports and excursions, fitness trails, candlelight yoga, forest bathing or fire rituals throughout the sprawling landscape, as well as dedicated spaces for children and teens. Committed to sustainability, the resort will keep its spa and restaurants plastic-free and self-sufficient with herbs and plants from the property’s gardens, plus food will be sourced locally.

Canada

Nobu Hotel & Residences Toronto: Toronto

Showcasing panoramic Toronto skyline views, Nobu Hotel & Residences Toronto will have a prime location in the city’s entertainment district, situated within two towers soaring above the historic Pilkington Glass Factory’s brick façade with art deco details. Its 36 luxury hotel suites will be housed in the west tower, while the 658 residential units will be spread across both towers. Scheduled to open in fall 2023, the hotel and residences will feature a signature Nobu Restaurant on the ground floor.

Mexico

Soho House Mexico City: Mexico City

Nestled within a Baroque home, the first Soho House in Latin America is expected to open in early 2023. Located in the Colonia Juárez neighborhood of Mexico City, the private retreat will have an outdoor courtyard, a pool, three lounges and multiple guest rooms. Throughout the property guests will find locally crafted furniture and more than 100 paintings from Mexican artists.

The Riviera Maya EDITION at Kanai: El Caracol

Set within a luxury development, The Riviera Maya EDITION at Kanai is slated to have 180 guest rooms and suites when it opens in the summer. There will be a signature restaurant along with five additional food and beverage outlets, plus indoor and outdoor event spaces. The oceanfront property will feature a beach club, an expansive deck and a pool bar. Visitors can rejuvenate at the destination spa, lounge on the beach or take time to explore the area — a coral reef, ecological reserves and ancient Mayan cities await.

Central and South America

Sofitel Legend Casco Viejo: Panama City

Nestled within the historic old town of Panama City, Sofitel Legend Casco Viejo occupies the former Club Union building, which hosted the likes of Queen Elizabeth II and Albert Einstein. Opened in January 2023, the waterfront hotel boasts 159 guest rooms and suites along with a Mediterranean brasserie, a gourmet coffee shop and a rooftop bar. Sofitel Spa offers wellness experiences, and there’s a 24-hour fitness center overlooking the ocean with a juice bar. Elements of French influences can be seen throughout the property, and the hotel is steps from the sights and experiences in the historic district, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Fasano Itaim: São Paulo

Expected to open in April, Fasano Itaim will be located in the heart of São Paulo’s business district. The second property in the hospitality brand’s flagship city will feature contemporary Brazilian interiors designed by studio MK27, along with restaurants, bars and residences. Occupying 16,000 square feet of land with a residential tower on Rua Pedroso Alvarenga, the hotel has a prime São Paulo location.

Europe

The Peninsula Istanbul: Turkey

Occupying a former ferry terminal, The Peninsula Istanbul is set within four connected freestanding buildings. Anticipated to debut in February 2023, the 180-room hotel has a Bosphorus waterfront location with a scenic outdoor terrace, outdoor pool and private boat dock for guest arrivals. Situated in the heart of the historic Karaköy district, the property includes a signature Peninsula Suite that will feature a lavish rooftop setting with Turkish textiles; a hammam (or Turkish bath); and a 1,300-square-foot private terrace with a pool, a solarium, and unobstructed views of Bosphorus and Istanbul.

Six Senses Rome: Italy

Set within a sustainably restored 15th-century palazzo, Six Senses Rome combines contemporary style with open spaces, plants that bring the outside in, and a focus on wellness and sustainability in the heart of the city. Situated steps from top Rome attractions like the Pantheon and Trevi Fountain on Via del Corso, the hotel’s 96 guest rooms and suites blend local travertine limestone and traditional Cocciopesto plasterwork with high ceilings and historic bay windows. The first Six Senses property in Italy is expected to open in March and will showcase its trademark wellness focus with inspiration from ancient Roman bathing traditions. NOTOS Rooftop will have 360-degree Rome views, yoga sessions, dining and creative cocktails. BIVIUM Restaurant-Café-Bar will have an open kitchen, deli spaces, and the Earth Lab private dining and meeting venues.

W Prague: Czech Republic

The former Grand Europa Hotel is set to reopen as the W Prague in the spring of 2023. An oval-shaped extension was added to the original art nouveau property, which dates back to 1905. The new Prague hotel will have 161 guest rooms and suites, including an opulent presidential suite, with historical elements woven throughout the design. The W Lounge will offer the brand’s reinterpreted styling of a hotel lobby plus a Fantastical Garden and a wine tasting room. For dining and drinks, there’s a destination restaurant, and the rooftop terrace will have cocktails, food and music. Guests looking to feel refreshed can visit the spa, pool or fitness center.

Mandarin Oriental Mayfair, London: England

Mandarin Oriental Mayfair, London — slated for a spring 2023 opening — will offer urban luxury within a discreet sanctuary on Hanover Square. The hotel’s 50 guest rooms and 78 residences will blend modern design with historic context, while the contemporary public spaces reflect the property’s London location at the crossroads of art, media, fashion and business. The restaurant and bar is the first UK venture for Michelin-starred chef Akira Back and focuses on modern Japanese cuisine with Korean infusions. The property’s urban spa offers bespoke wellness treatments, a 25-meter swimming pool, a sauna, a vitality pool and a relaxation room.

Vermelho Hotel: Melides, Portugal

Created in partnership with Christian Louboutin — the fashion designer known for iconic red-soled shoes — the Vermelho Hotel is a boutique property in the village of Melides on Portugal’s Alentejo coast. Expected to start welcoming guests in the spring, the luxury hotel’s 13 distinct rooms showcase the designer’s illustrious style. “Vermelho” means red in Portuguese, and the entire property aims to inspire and appreciate art in all its forms, including through food at the Xtian Restaurant, with Portuguese treasures and artisanal gourmand experiences.

Son Bunyola: Mallorca, Spain

Showcasing scenic Mediterranean views, Son Bunyola is the newest addition to the Virgin Limited Edition collection. The luxury property, set to debut in late spring of 2023, sits on 1,000 acres on the northwest coast of Mallorca. The hotel’s 26 guest rooms and suites are located within a restored 16th-century finca, or manor house; the original towers have become Tower Suites with vineyard views. The new hotel will accompany three existing villas. The estate’s olive press will become one of the property’s two restaurants, and the pool will be on the historic terrace. Guests of the property can book a treatment at the spa, play tennis, or explore the island on a bike or hike.

W Budapest: Hungary

Set along historic Andrassy Avenue, the W Budapest will occupy the former Drechsler Palace after its expected launch in July. The hotel will have 151 guest rooms and suites; a destination bar, restaurant and lounge; a spa, fitness center and swimming pool; and more. Steps from the city’s top boutiques and famed opera house, the Budapest hotel will be the first Hungary location for the brand.

W Edinburgh: Scotland

The W Edinburgh is scheduled to open in late 2023 as the first W property in Scotland. The 12-story building will be outfitted with 214 guest rooms and suites, and will welcome travelers with a unique facade: a winding steel ribbon designed by award-winning architecture and interior design firm Jestico + Whiles in collaboration with Allan Murray Architects. Located in the east end of Edinburgh in the St. James Quarter, the property’s rooftop terrace will offer panoramic views, a destination bar, a chef’s table and the SUSHISAMBA restaurant, which will serve Japanese, Brazilian and Peruvian fusion cuisine.

Africa and the Middle East

Nobu Hotel Marrakech: Morocco

Opened in January 2023, Nobu Marrakech is the first property the brand is debuting in Africa. Located in the Hivernage district’s Golden Triangle, the all-suite property features the Pearl Spa ? one of the brand’s largest spas ? as well as the signature Nobu Restaurant and Bar. The rooftop has 360-degree Marrakech views, a circular pool, a DJ deck, and a Nobu sushi bar with seasonal Moroccan and Mediterranean plates. The 71 contemporary suites and public spaces have local artwork and handmade details, along with views of Koutoubia Mosque or the Atlas Mountains.

JW Marriott Masai Mara Lodge: Kenya

Planned to debut in February 2023, the JW Marriott Masai Mara Lodge is the brand’s first luxury lodge in Africa. The luxury tented safari camp is set on the banks of the Talek River within the Masai Mara National Reserve. With the property focused on conservation of the land, guests will have an immersive experience, and the majority of the staff will be members of the local community. There will be 20 luxury tents, a restaurant and lounge bar, a spa, a fitness center, an outdoor deck with fire pits, and gardens.

Atlantis The Royal: United Arab Emirates

With an anticipated debut in February, Atlantis The Royal is an ultra-luxury oceanfront experiential resort with sweeping views of the Dubai skyline and Palm Island. Towering 43 stories high, the hotel is designed to immerse guests in a luxury setting with outdoor spaces that make you feel like you’re lounging among the clouds. The resort will feature Nobu by the Beach: a new pool and beach club experience blending Japanese minimalistic traditions with modern luxury trends. There will be a Nobu restaurant with Japanese Peruvian cuisine and a lagoon pool, as well as an expansive outdoor bar and terrace overlooking the ocean with daybeds and air-conditioned cabanas — including two with private plunge pools. The poolside experience comes with signature Nobu luxury amenities on rotation, along with VIP services like floating food and beverages and in-cabana spa treatments. Atlantis The Royal will also have 17 restaurants, including eight concepts by celebrity chefs; Cloud 22, complete with an infinity pool, dining and lounging 22 floors above sea level; a world-class spa; and the Skyblaze Fountain with its fire-meets-water display.

The Homestead: South Africa

For travelers seeking the “big five” animals, The Homestead is an ultra-luxe eco-lodge scheduled to open in spring 2023. Set within the Nambiti Private Game Reserve, the property offers 12 suites and African-inspired cuisine prepared with locally sourced ingredients. Designed to be in harmony with its natural environment, the sustainable safari lodge is constructed of local ironstone and the roof is home to indigenous grasses. Guests of the exclusive retreat will have the chance to go on game drives in electric vehicles to spot more than 300 types of birds and 50 protected mammal species. At The Homestead, you can also sip a sundowner on the deck while watching animals at the watering hole, stargaze and take chef-led cooking classes.

Six Senses Southern Dunes, The Red Sea: Saudi Arabia

Paying homage to the region’s incense trading history, Six Senses Southern Dunes, The Red Sea will provide a desert sanctuary with a Hijaz Mountain backdrop. Inspired by a desert flower, the Middle Eastern resort’s Oasis will serve as the heart of the resort with a self-shading canopy structure that blurs the lines between the indoors and the outdoors with water features and native plants. Within the Oasis, guests will find the meeting and reception area, plus an artisan village with four areas depicting the region’s history through dance, arts, crafts and music; there will also be prayer rooms, the Earth Lab and a community lounge. All-day dining will be offered along with a chef’s table and cooking school, and the Six Senses Spa will have an anti-aging center, outdoor treatment cabanas, a pool bar, self-shaded water surfaces and deep cold pools. The resort is part of the Red Sea Project, and slated to open in late 2023.

Asia

Bulgari Hotel Tokyo: Japan

Perched within the top seven floors of a mixed-use, 45-floor ultra-skyscraper, Bulgari Hotel Tokyo will combine Italian architecture and contemporary style with a central location close to Tokyo Station, Imperial Palace, and the Nihombashi and Ginza shopping districts. The first Bulgari Hotel in Japan will have 98 guest rooms and suites, such as the ultra-luxurious Bulgari Suite. Expected to open in April 2023, the Tokyo property will include the brand’s Il Ristorante, the Bulgari Bar and the Bulgari Spa with well-being treatments and a 25-meter indoor pool.

Four Seasons Hotel Suzhou: China

Slated for a late 2023 opening, the Four Seasons Hotel Suzhou will offer a luxurious modern retreat set on a private 22-acre island in Jinji Lake. Situated in the business district with 200 guest rooms, suites and villas, the property will have a high-end Chinese restaurant and a lobby bar with lake views, indoor and outdoor pools, a kids club, a spa, gardens and a jogging trail. The hotel is set within Suzhou, a famous canal city in eastern China renowned for its ancient stone bridges, pagodas and classical gardens.

The Standard, Singapore: Singapore

Offering a prime location steps from Orchard Road shops and the Singapore Botanic Gardens, The Standard will have 143 rooms and suites designed by a local studio. Set to debut in late 2023, the Singapore hotel will have a rooftop infinity pool nestled amid tropical gardens, along with creative dining and lounge areas.

Australia

Southern Ocean Lodge: Kangaroo Island

After a fire destroyed the property in January 2020, Southern Ocean Lodge 2.0 is scheduled to open in the second half of 2023. Set along the coast of Kangaroo Island, the new hotel will have 25 luxury suites, each with ocean and wilderness views. The property will feature the Great Room with a suspended fireplace, the sun terrace with a curved edgeless pool affording sea views, and a new private dining space adjacent to the walk-in cellar. The location of the Southern Spa has changed and the venue now includes three treatment rooms, hot and cold plunge pools with bushland vistas, a gym, and a sauna. The Flinders, Osprey and Remarkable suites will return with upgrades, and the property’s piece de resistance — the Ocean Pavilion — is an ultra-premium suite with expansive Southern Ocean views, an outdoor terrace with a wet-edge pool, and up to four bedrooms and bathrooms.

W Sydney: Sydney

Showcasing views of Sydney and Darling Harbour, W Sydney is planned to open in October 2023. The property will have 585 guest rooms and suites, an all-day restaurant serving local fare, and two bars including W hotel’s signature Living Room. For recreation and relaxation, guests can enjoy a 30-meter pool along with sweeping city and harbor views 29 stories in the air, schedule a treatment at the spa, or work out in the gym.

Why Trust U.S. News Travel

Rachael Hood is a senior travel editor with a passion for hotels. She prides herself on finding just the right hotel for the trip, whether it’s an overnight stay on a road trip or an overwater bungalow in Bora Bora. To curate this list of the most anticipated new hotels, she used her luxury hotel content creation experience as well as her research expertise and travel writing background.

