Sites That Help You Find Legit Remote Jobs

Companies across industries have created job positions that are designed to be virtual rather than in an office. A Harris Poll survey found that around 3 in 5 businesses that offer remote work report that it has had a positive impact on their company. If you value becoming a remote worker or staying one, you can find countless companies that may be advertising just the job you’re hoping for — as long as you know the right places to find real remote jobs.

With so many people seeking remote work, beware of work-from-home sites that promote fake job ads and other scams. Below is a list of 10 reputable work-from-home job sites that offer a wide range of legitimate remote jobs.

— FlexJobs.

— Remote.co.

— Indeed.com.

— We Work Remotely.

— Zip Recruiter.

— Jobspresso.

— Working Nomads.

— Remote Work Hub.

— Remote OK.

— JustRemote.

(Editor’s note: Robin Madell is a contributing writer at FlexJobs and Remote.co.)

FlexJobs

Launched in 2007, FlexJobs was created specifically to help professionals find remote and flexible jobs. The site’s founder, Sara Sutton, explains she was inspired to start FlexJobs because she had been looking for a remote opportunity with a flexible schedule while pregnant and was discouraged by how many bogus job sites there were in this niche. FlexJobs’ staff researches what they identify as the best job listings for professional positions in more than 50 career fields worldwide. Opportunities are both part-time and full-time, from entry-level to executive-level. They provide client support for their members and a money-back guarantee. Pricing starts at $9.95 for a one-week trial.

Remote.co

Remote.co, a FlexJobs partner also founded by Sutton, describes itself as a site for “all things remote work.” It offers sections for employers to post remote jobs and for job seekers to find those opportunities. The site also includes a remote work blog and common work-from-home questions answered by 145 remote companies and virtual teams.

Indeed.com

One of the major job search sites for traditional work, Indeed also has a special section for remote jobs. The site currently lists more than 150,000 remote jobs that are searchable by job type, salary estimate, location, company and experience level. Indeed also lets users upload resumes so that employers can find them.

We Work Remotely

According to the We Work Remotely site, its community has over 4.5 million monthly visitors. The site lists remote jobs in categories including programming, design, copywriting and sales and marketing; it also designates between full-time and contract positions. We Work Remotely also offers a number of resources for remote job seekers including a remote job description template, remote work trends and the top 100 remote companies.

ZipRecruiter

While ZipRecruiter is a larger job board that publishes opportunities about traditional jobs as well, it contains a section specifically for remote positions. As of mid-January, its remote jobs database contained over 450,000 remote jobs. Some of the most popular types of remote jobs listed on the site are administrative, part-time and contract work. Some of the most popular remote job titles found on the site are teacher, graphic designer and bookkeeper.

Jobspresso

A free site that’s targeted solely toward remote jobs, Jobspresso has over 1,000 openings listed, featuring tech jobs such as developer, designer, UX and DevOps, as well as writing, editing and product management roles. According to the site, Jobspresso curates, reviews and adds onto its listings on a daily basis. The site’s staff spends time “to make sure every job is legitimate and open by reviewing the employer’s website, social media accounts and general reputation, so you see only the highest quality jobs,” according to the Jobspresso website.

Working Nomads

Working Nomads distinguishes itself from other sites by offering a remote job board that spans positions worldwide. It targets job seekers who need “only a computer, Wi-Fi, and a cloud” to do their work, and offers not only fully remote positions, but also partly remote jobs where you might need to spend some time on-site for training or team-building purposes.

Remote Work Hub

Offering only full-time remote jobs, Remote Work Hub‘s homepage claims that the site provides its users with 10 times more jobs and better filters than the No. 1 remote job board. The site was started by Cam Woodsum, who says he believes working online from anywhere you want “is the fastest shortcut to freedom and that freedom is the fastest shortcut to happiness and living a great life.” In addition to being able to browse categories to find certain types of jobs on Remote Work Hub, you can also set up job alerts, read blog posts and learn about being a digital nomad.

Remote OK

Listing remote jobs in software development, customer support, marketing, design and other industries, the Remote OK site states that its job board reaches more than 2 million remote workers. The site also includes remote work statistics, including a ranking of the highest and lowest paying remote jobs and companies in 2023.

Remotive

This is a free, standard job board with a category search and a community option to receive newsletters and webinars via email on topics relevant to remote job searchers and workers. It allows you to search jobs by skill and location or by company. Though the Remotive site places an emphasis on remote tech opportunities, it posts other types of remote jobs as well.

Update 01/31/23: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.