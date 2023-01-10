See the Most Diverse Universities

Schools with the most diverse undergraduate student population When it comes to education and the workforce, some research shows a…

Schools with the most diverse undergraduate student population

When it comes to education and the workforce, some research shows a correlation between racial and ethnic diversity and greater cultural competency, productivity and innovation. U.S. News identifies colleges where undergraduates are most likely to encounter students from a variety of racial or ethnic backgrounds by examining the total proportion of enrolled minority students, excluding international students. A school’s campus ethnic diversity is measured on a scale from 0, the least diverse, to 1, most diverse. Here are the 25 most ethnically diverse colleges and universities, including ties, according to U.S. News data.

CUNY–Hunter College (NY)

Diversity index: 0.74

Largest minority group: Hispanic

Student demographics: 31% Hispanic, 30% Asian, 21% white, 11% Black, 3% multiracial

U.S. News rank: 21, Regional Universities North

CUNY–Queens College (NY)

Diversity index: 0.74

Largest minority group: Asian/Hispanic

Student demographics: 30% Asian, 30% Hispanic, 22% white, 9% Black, 3% multiracial

U.S. News rank: 58 (tie), Regional Universities North

Georgia Gwinnett College

Diversity index: 0.74

Largest minority group: Black

Student demographics: 32% Black, 26% Hispanic, 24% white, 10% Asian, 4% multiracial

U.S. News rank: 54 (tie), Regional Colleges South

Harvey Mudd College (CA)

Diversity index: 0.74

Largest minority group: Asian

Student demographics: 26% white, 24% Asian, 21% Hispanic, 10% multiracial, 5% Black

U.S. News rank: 29 (tie), National Liberal Arts Colleges

Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Diversity index: 0.74

Largest minority group: Asian

Student demographics: 33% Asian, 24% white, 15% Hispanic, 7% Black, 8% multiracial

U.S. News rank: 2, National Universities

New York University

Diversity index: 0.74

Largest minority group: Asian

Student demographics: 22% white, 20% Asian, 17% Hispanic, 8% Black, 4% multiracial

U.S. News rank: 25 (tie), National Universities

University of Maryland, Baltimore County

Diversity index: 0.74

Largest minority group: Asian

Student demographics: 35% white, 23% Asian, 21% Black, 9% Hispanic, 5% multiracial

U.S. News rank: 137 (tie), National Universities

University of Massachusetts–Boston

Diversity index: 0.74

Largest minority group: Hispanic

Student demographics: 34% white, 19% Hispanic, 18% Black, 15% Asian, 4% multiracial

U.S. News rank: 234 (tie), National Universities

University of Silicon Valley (CA)

Diversity index: 0.74

Largest minority group: Hispanic

Student demographics: 28% white, 23% Hispanic, 20% Asian, 9% Black, 8% multiracial

U.S. News rank: 21, Regional Colleges West

Vaughn College of Aeronautics and Technology (NY)

Diversity index: 0.74

Largest minority group: Hispanic

Student demographics: 31% Hispanic, 16% Asian, 16% white, 15% Black, 2% multiracial, 1% American Indian, 1% Pacific Islander

U.S. News rank: 24 (tie), Regional Colleges North

CUNY–Baruch College (NY)

Diversity index: 0.75

Largest minority group: Asian

Student demographics: 34% white, 27% Asian, 19% Hispanic, 9% Black, 8% American Indian

U.S. News rank: 14, Regional Universities North

Johns Hopkins University (MD)

Diversity index: 0.75

Largest minority group: Asian

Student demographics: 27% Asian, 24% white,18% Hispanic, 8% Black, 7% multiracial

U.S. News rank: 7 (tie), National Universities

New York Institute of Technology

Diversity index: 0.75

Largest minority group: Asian

Student demographics: 25% Asian, 24% white, 22% Hispanic, 11% Black, 5% multiracial

U.S. News rank: 22 (tie), Regional Universities North

Pacific Union College (CA)

Diversity index: 0.75

Largest minority group: Hispanic

Student demographics: 31% Hispanic, 24% Asian, 21% white, 8% multiracial, 7% Black

U.S. News rank: 19 (tie), Regional Colleges West

Rutgers University–Newark (NJ)

Diversity index: 0.75

Largest minority group: Hispanic

Student demographics: 32% Hispanic, 20% white, 19% Black, 18% Asian 2% multiracial

U.S. News rank: 115 (tie), National Universities

University of Hawaii at Manoa

Diversity index: 0.75

Largest minority group: Asian

Student demographics: 35% Asian, 23% white, 17% Pacific Islander, 16% multiracial, 2% Black, 2% Hispanic, 1% American Indian

U.S. News rank: 166 (tie), National Universities

Stanford University (CA)

Diversity index: 0.76

Largest minority group: Asian

Student demographics: 28% white, 25% Asian, 18% Hispanic, 10% multiracial, 7% Black, 1% American Indian

U.S. News rank: 3 (tie), National Universities

University of Nevada, Las Vegas

Diversity index: 0.76

Largest minority group: Hispanic

Student demographics: 33% Hispanic, 26% white, 16% Asian, 12% multiracial, 9% Black, 1% Pacific Islander

U.S. News rank: 285 (tie), National Universities

University of San Francisco

Diversity index: 0.76

Largest minority group: Asian

Student demographics: 27% Asian, 24% white, 21% Hispanic, 10% multiracial, 7% Black, 1% Pacific Islander

U.S. News rank: 105 (tie), National Universities

Andrews University (MI)

Diversity index: 0.77

Largest minority group: Hispanic

Student demographics: 25% white, 18% Hispanic, 17% Black, 13% Asian, 8% multiracial

U.S. News rank: 299 (tie), National Universities

CUNY–Brooklyn College (NY)

Diversity index: 0.77

Largest minority group: Asian/Hispanic

Student demographics: 26% white, 24% Asian, 24% Hispanic, 20% Black, 3% multiracial

U.S. News rank: 63 (tie), Regional Universities North

Hawaii Pacific University

Diversity index: 0.77

Largest minority group: Hispanic

Student demographics: 29% white, 19% Hispanic, 18% Asian, 18% multiracial, 6% Black, 2% Pacific Islander, 1% American Indian

U.S. News rank: 64 (tie), Regional Universities West

Holy Names University (CA)

Diversity index: 0.77

Largest minority group: Hispanic

Student demographics: 33% Hispanic, 17% Black, 11% Asian, 11% multiracial, 11% white, 1% Pacific Islander

U.S. News rank: 50 (tie), Regional Universities West

University of Hawaii at Hilo

Diversity index: 0.77

Largest minority group: Multiracial

Student demographics: 35% multiracial, 20% white, 16% Asian, 16% Hispanic, 8% Pacific Islander, 1% American Indian, 1% Black

U.S. News rank: 285 (tie), National Universities

Chaminade University of Honolulu (HI)

Diversity index: 0.79

Largest minority group: Asian

Student demographics: 29% Asian, 21% Pacific Islander, 13% multiracial, 12% Hispanic, 11% white, 2% Black

U.S. News rank: 20, Regional Universities West

