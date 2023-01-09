CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|748
|758
|740¾
|742
|—1½
|May
|755½
|765¼
|748¼
|750½
|—1
|Jul
|759¾
|769½
|753
|755½
|—
|¾
|Sep
|768½
|777
|761¼
|763¾
|—
|¼
|Dec
|782
|789¼
|773
|777¼
|+¼
|Mar
|784½
|795¾
|781¼
|785
|+1
|May
|785
|790¾
|785
|787
|+2½
|Jul
|767¾
|777½
|767¾
|769¾
|+3
|Est. sales 54,278.
|Fri.’s sales 44,774
|Fri.’s open int 333,163
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|655½
|657
|650¾
|653
|—1
|May
|655¼
|656¾
|650¾
|653
|—1
|Jul
|649
|650¾
|645¾
|647
|—1¼
|Sep
|607
|608½
|605
|605½
|—
|¾
|Dec
|591½
|593½
|590
|590¼
|—
|¾
|Mar
|599
|600¼
|597¾
|597¾
|—1½
|May
|602¼
|603¼
|601
|601¼
|—1
|Jul
|602
|602
|600
|600¼
|—
|¾
|Sep
|565½
|566¼
|565½
|566¼
|—
|¼
|Dec
|557
|557½
|556
|556
|—1½
|Dec
|518
|518
|515
|515
|—4¾
|Est. sales 142,147.
|Fri.’s sales 203,768
|Fri.’s open int 1,208,560
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|345
|348¾
|336¼
|339½
|—4¾
|May
|342¾
|342¾
|338
|339
|—4¼
|Jul
|346
|346
|340
|340½
|—4¼
|Sep
|340¾
|342
|340¾
|342
|—1¾
|Est. sales 356.
|Fri.’s sales 361
|Fri.’s open int 3,632,
|up 86
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jan
|1506
|1513
|1502
|1502
|+½
|Mar
|1500
|1501¾
|1486¾
|1487½
|—5
|May
|1505
|1507¼
|1491¾
|1492¼
|—6¼
|Jul
|1503¾
|1510¼
|1494½
|1494½
|—7¼
|Aug
|1482¾
|1483
|1470¾
|1470¾
|—7½
|Sep
|1429¾
|1431½
|1418¼
|1419¾
|—5¼
|Nov
|1400
|1402½
|1389¼
|1390
|—7¼
|Jan
|1401
|1401¼
|1390¾
|1390¾
|—7
|Mar
|1383½
|1387
|1377
|1378¾
|—4
|May
|1375
|1379¼
|1372½
|1379¼
|+4¾
|Jul
|1374½
|1374½
|1368¼
|1369¼
|—5¾
|Nov
|1318½
|1319¾
|1312
|1312
|—7¼
|Est. sales 123,249.
|Fri.’s sales 179,712
|Fri.’s open int 610,289
