CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon:

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 748 758 740¾ 742 —1½ May 755½ 765¼ 748¼ 750½ —1 Jul 759¾ 769½ 753 755½ — ¾ Sep 768½ 777 761¼ 763¾ — ¼ Dec 782 789¼ 773 777¼ +¼ Mar 784½ 795¾ 781¼ 785 +1 May 785 790¾ 785 787 +2½ Jul 767¾ 777½ 767¾ 769¾ +3 Est. sales 54,278. Fri.’s sales 44,774 Fri.’s open int 333,163 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 655½ 657 650¾ 653 —1 May 655¼ 656¾ 650¾ 653 —1 Jul 649 650¾ 645¾ 647 —1¼ Sep 607 608½ 605 605½ — ¾ Dec 591½ 593½ 590 590¼ — ¾ Mar 599 600¼ 597¾ 597¾ —1½ May 602¼ 603¼ 601 601¼ —1 Jul 602 602 600 600¼ — ¾ Sep 565½ 566¼ 565½ 566¼ — ¼ Dec 557 557½ 556 556 —1½ Dec 518 518 515 515 —4¾ Est. sales 142,147. Fri.’s sales 203,768 Fri.’s open int 1,208,560 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 345 348¾ 336¼ 339½ —4¾ May 342¾ 342¾ 338 339 —4¼ Jul 346 346 340 340½ —4¼ Sep 340¾ 342 340¾ 342 —1¾ Est. sales 356. Fri.’s sales 361 Fri.’s open int 3,632, up 86 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jan 1506 1513 1502 1502 +½ Mar 1500 1501¾ 1486¾ 1487½ —5 May 1505 1507¼ 1491¾ 1492¼ —6¼ Jul 1503¾ 1510¼ 1494½ 1494½ —7¼ Aug 1482¾ 1483 1470¾ 1470¾ —7½ Sep 1429¾ 1431½ 1418¼ 1419¾ —5¼ Nov 1400 1402½ 1389¼ 1390 —7¼ Jan 1401 1401¼ 1390¾ 1390¾ —7 Mar 1383½ 1387 1377 1378¾ —4 May 1375 1379¼ 1372½ 1379¼ +4¾ Jul 1374½ 1374½ 1368¼ 1369¼ —5¾ Nov 1318½ 1319¾ 1312 1312 —7¼ Est. sales 123,249. Fri.’s sales 179,712 Fri.’s open int 610,289

