Preclosing

The Associated Press

January 9, 2023, 1:56 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 748 758 740¾ 742 —1½
May 755½ 765¼ 748¼ 750½ —1
Jul 759¾ 769½ 753 755½ ¾
Sep 768½ 777 761¼ 763¾ ¼
Dec 782 789¼ 773 777¼
Mar 784½ 795¾ 781¼ 785 +1
May 785 790¾ 785 787 +2½
Jul 767¾ 777½ 767¾ 769¾ +3
Est. sales 54,278. Fri.’s sales 44,774
Fri.’s open int 333,163
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 655½ 657 650¾ 653 —1
May 655¼ 656¾ 650¾ 653 —1
Jul 649 650¾ 645¾ 647 —1¼
Sep 607 608½ 605 605½ ¾
Dec 591½ 593½ 590 590¼ ¾
Mar 599 600¼ 597¾ 597¾ —1½
May 602¼ 603¼ 601 601¼ —1
Jul 602 602 600 600¼ ¾
Sep 565½ 566¼ 565½ 566¼ ¼
Dec 557 557½ 556 556 —1½
Dec 518 518 515 515 —4¾
Est. sales 142,147. Fri.’s sales 203,768
Fri.’s open int 1,208,560
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 345 348¾ 336¼ 339½ —4¾
May 342¾ 342¾ 338 339 —4¼
Jul 346 346 340 340½ —4¼
Sep 340¾ 342 340¾ 342 —1¾
Est. sales 356. Fri.’s sales 361
Fri.’s open int 3,632, up 86
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jan 1506 1513 1502 1502
Mar 1500 1501¾ 1486¾ 1487½ —5
May 1505 1507¼ 1491¾ 1492¼ —6¼
Jul 1503¾ 1510¼ 1494½ 1494½ —7¼
Aug 1482¾ 1483 1470¾ 1470¾ —7½
Sep 1429¾ 1431½ 1418¼ 1419¾ —5¼
Nov 1400 1402½ 1389¼ 1390 —7¼
Jan 1401 1401¼ 1390¾ 1390¾ —7
Mar 1383½ 1387 1377 1378¾ —4
May 1375 1379¼ 1372½ 1379¼ +4¾
Jul 1374½ 1374½ 1368¼ 1369¼ —5¾
Nov 1318½ 1319¾ 1312 1312 —7¼
Est. sales 123,249. Fri.’s sales 179,712
Fri.’s open int 610,289

