CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 741¾ 748¾ 736¾ 748¼ +5¾ May 749½ 755¾ 745 755¼ +5 Jul 752¾ 758¼ 748¼ 758¼ +4¾ Sep 761 766½ 757¼ 766½ +4½ Dec 774¾ 780¼ 770½ 780¼ +4½ Mar 781¾ 789¼ 781 789¼ +4¼ May 787¾ 790 787¾ 790 +3½ Jul 773¾ 773¾ 773½ 773½ +¼ Est. sales 27,665. Wed.’s sales 75,139 Wed.’s open int 341,190, up 360 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 680 685 678¼ 684¾ +3½ May 677¾ 681½ 676¼ 681½ +2¼ Jul 666¼ 670¼ 665 670¼ +2¼ Sep 615¼ 618¾ 614½ 618 +1½ Dec 600 603¼ 599¼ 602¾ +1¾ Mar 606¼ 609½ 606¼ 609½ +1¾ May 610¾ 612 610¼ 612 +1½ Jul 608½ 610¾ 608½ 609¾ +1¼ Dec 555 555 553¾ 554¾ — ¼ Dec 505 505 505 505 —2¼ Est. sales 97,759. Wed.’s sales 288,818 Wed.’s open int 1,260,577, up 9,544 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 368 373 362 370¾ +¼ May 359¾ 364 356¼ 364 +¾ Jul 362¼ 362¼ 362¼ 362¼ —1½ Est. sales 120. Wed.’s sales 502 Wed.’s open int 3,473 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 1523½ 1527¾ 1516 1526¾ +2¼ May 1520 1522½ 1512½ 1521 — ½ Jul 1512½ 1516¼ 1505 1511¼ —3¾ Aug 1473½ 1476¾ 1466½ 1471 —5½ Sep 1403¾ 1407¼ 1397¾ 1400¾ —6¾ Nov 1373 1375¼ 1365¼ 1368¼ —6 Jan 1376¼ 1376½ 1368¼ 1371¼ —5½ Mar 1363¾ 1364½ 1358½ 1360¾ —4¼ May 1358½ 1358½ 1358½ 1358½ — ¾ Jul 1353 1353 1353 1353 —5¼ Nov 1286 1288¼ 1285 1287 —2¾ Est. sales 103,466. Wed.’s sales 243,646 Wed.’s open int 648,272 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb Mar 64.05 64.43 63.72 64.00 —.12 May 63.67 64.00 63.38 63.69 —.06 Jul 63.15 63.43 62.87 63.20 —.04 Aug 62.38 62.68 62.22 62.54 Sep 61.76 62.01 61.53 61.79 —.04 Oct 61.10 61.27 60.98 61.21 +.06 Dec 60.93 61.04 60.58 60.88 +.03 Jan 60.43 60.70 60.34 60.61 +.02 Mar 60.18 60.28 60.18 60.28 +.02 Jul 59.97 59.97 59.97 59.97 +.02 Dec 59.14 59.14 59.14 59.14 +.04 Est. sales 34,939. Wed.’s sales 115,454 Wed.’s open int 378,423, up 2,433 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton Mar 478.40 480.30 473.30 476.30 —1.80 May 459.90 462.10 456.90 459.50 —.70 Jul 449.80 452.00 448.30 450.40 —.20 Aug 437.30 437.70 434.80 436.30 —.70 Sep 420.80 421.00 418.40 419.30 —1.40 Oct 405.00 405.00 402.20 403.80 —1.30 Dec 401.10 402.10 399.40 400.70 —1.20 Jan 397.80 397.80 396.50 397.80 —1.00 Mar 390.50 390.50 390.40 390.40 —1.70 Est. sales 48,340. Wed.’s sales 116,230 Wed.’s open int 417,457, up 3,337

