CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|741¾
|748¾
|736¾
|748¼
|+5¾
|May
|749½
|755¾
|745
|755¼
|+5
|Jul
|752¾
|758¼
|748¼
|758¼
|+4¾
|Sep
|761
|766½
|757¼
|766½
|+4½
|Dec
|774¾
|780¼
|770½
|780¼
|+4½
|Mar
|781¾
|789¼
|781
|789¼
|+4¼
|May
|787¾
|790
|787¾
|790
|+3½
|Jul
|773¾
|773¾
|773½
|773½
|+¼
|Est. sales 27,665.
|Wed.’s sales 75,139
|Wed.’s open int 341,190,
|up 360
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|680
|685
|678¼
|684¾
|+3½
|May
|677¾
|681½
|676¼
|681½
|+2¼
|Jul
|666¼
|670¼
|665
|670¼
|+2¼
|Sep
|615¼
|618¾
|614½
|618
|+1½
|Dec
|600
|603¼
|599¼
|602¾
|+1¾
|Mar
|606¼
|609½
|606¼
|609½
|+1¾
|May
|610¾
|612
|610¼
|612
|+1½
|Jul
|608½
|610¾
|608½
|609¾
|+1¼
|Dec
|555
|555
|553¾
|554¾
|—
|¼
|Dec
|505
|505
|505
|505
|—2¼
|Est. sales 97,759.
|Wed.’s sales 288,818
|Wed.’s open int 1,260,577,
|up 9,544
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|368
|373
|362
|370¾
|+¼
|May
|359¾
|364
|356¼
|364
|+¾
|Jul
|362¼
|362¼
|362¼
|362¼
|—1½
|Est. sales 120.
|Wed.’s sales 502
|Wed.’s open int 3,473
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|1523½
|1527¾
|1516
|1526¾
|+2¼
|May
|1520
|1522½
|1512½
|1521
|—
|½
|Jul
|1512½
|1516¼
|1505
|1511¼
|—3¾
|Aug
|1473½
|1476¾
|1466½
|1471
|—5½
|Sep
|1403¾
|1407¼
|1397¾
|1400¾
|—6¾
|Nov
|1373
|1375¼
|1365¼
|1368¼
|—6
|Jan
|1376¼
|1376½
|1368¼
|1371¼
|—5½
|Mar
|1363¾
|1364½
|1358½
|1360¾
|—4¼
|May
|1358½
|1358½
|1358½
|1358½
|—
|¾
|Jul
|1353
|1353
|1353
|1353
|—5¼
|Nov
|1286
|1288¼
|1285
|1287
|—2¾
|Est. sales 103,466.
|Wed.’s sales 243,646
|Wed.’s open int 648,272
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Mar
|64.05
|64.43
|63.72
|64.00
|—.12
|May
|63.67
|64.00
|63.38
|63.69
|—.06
|Jul
|63.15
|63.43
|62.87
|63.20
|—.04
|Aug
|62.38
|62.68
|62.22
|62.54
|Sep
|61.76
|62.01
|61.53
|61.79
|—.04
|Oct
|61.10
|61.27
|60.98
|61.21
|+.06
|Dec
|60.93
|61.04
|60.58
|60.88
|+.03
|Jan
|60.43
|60.70
|60.34
|60.61
|+.02
|Mar
|60.18
|60.28
|60.18
|60.28
|+.02
|Jul
|59.97
|59.97
|59.97
|59.97
|+.02
|Dec
|59.14
|59.14
|59.14
|59.14
|+.04
|Est. sales 34,939.
|Wed.’s sales 115,454
|Wed.’s open int 378,423,
|up 2,433
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Mar
|478.40
|480.30
|473.30
|476.30
|—1.80
|May
|459.90
|462.10
|456.90
|459.50
|—.70
|Jul
|449.80
|452.00
|448.30
|450.40
|—.20
|Aug
|437.30
|437.70
|434.80
|436.30
|—.70
|Sep
|420.80
|421.00
|418.40
|419.30
|—1.40
|Oct
|405.00
|405.00
|402.20
|403.80
|—1.30
|Dec
|401.10
|402.10
|399.40
|400.70
|—1.20
|Jan
|397.80
|397.80
|396.50
|397.80
|—1.00
|Mar
|390.50
|390.50
|390.40
|390.40
|—1.70
|Est. sales 48,340.
|Wed.’s sales 116,230
|Wed.’s open int 417,457,
|up 3,337
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.