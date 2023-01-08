Law School Admissions: A Month-By-Month Guide

Applying to law school takes time, money and focus — not unlike law school itself. Getting an early start reduces…

Applying to law school takes time, money and focus — not unlike law school itself.

Getting an early start reduces headaches and hard decisions down the line. If you’re planning to apply to law school for admission next year, here’s a helpful timeline of the work ahead.

January — March

Because the LSAT and law school application process can feel so dispiriting, it is crucial to commit early and wholeheartedly. First, do preliminary research and reflect on the costs and benefits of law school and whether it will help you achieve your life goals.

To stay focused when you later second-guess yourself, make a balanced list of reasons you are applying to law school. If you are in college, focus on performing well in the spring semester to boost your GPA and secure good recommendation letters. Line up summer plans that shine on your resume.

[READ: How to Write a Resume for Law School Applications.]

Determine which standardized test you plan to take. Most applicants take the LSAT, but the GRE or GMAT may make sense for some individuals.

April — June

Preparing for the LSAT can take multiple months, so if you are working full time or anticipate a busy summer, it’s best to start in the spring.

By starting early, you will have time to recalibrate your approach if your progress stalls or you hit a speed bump. Try out different resources like self-study materials, a class or personal tutor, or an online app. Use consistent, focused practice to build skills and overcome your weaknesses.

July

Anticipate that you may need to take the LSAT multiple times. For example, you might aim to take the LSAT over the summer with a couple of autumn back-up dates. Register early for your preferred test dates because popular sites fill up fast.

Unless you are taking summer classes, submit transcript request forms through the Law School Admission Council’s Credential Assembly Service after registering for your LSAC account. Remember to request transcripts from every institution you attended, including college classes taken over the summer or in high school.

August

Besides your LSAT, consider getting your resume into shape once your summer plans wrap up. You might also start sketching out ideas for your personal statement.

Put together a target list of schools based on your LSAT score and grades. The list should include a few safety schools, some reaches and several midrange schools where your odds look decent but not assured.

[READ: How to Identify Midrange Law Schools to Target.]

Summer can also be a good time to visit law schools, particularly if you are considering schools in unfamiliar locations.

September

Most law schools open their applications by September. Be sure to carefully read the application, because short-answer questions and supplemental essay prompts may change year to year. Compile a list of requirements for each target school.

By this month, you should take on your personal statement so that you have plenty of time to revise, reflect and get feedback. Email potential recommenders, since professors and employers will likely be back from vacations.

Give them a month, or at least a couple of weeks, to submit their letters. Provide clear instructions and offer to suggest ideas for the letters, but don’t write the letters yourself.

October

Complete your personal statement, along with your other application materials. Review an application checklist to make sure you’re not missing anything.

An increasing number of law schools are offering early decision options, with deadlines as early as Nov. 1. Even for regular applications, submitting early will raise your odds due to the rolling admissions cycle. As applications pile up in admissions officers’ inboxes, you don’t want yours lost in the shuffle.

November

Applicants are often so focused on applying to their top choices that they don’t realize how much time each extra application takes. Many have extra questions or essays. Prioritize the schools you are most interested in, but take your time to complete and double-check each application to avoid careless errors.

If you are applying to a school that uses interviews with either live or recorded questions, be sure to schedule your interview when prompted and practice ahead of time.

December

If you still have outstanding applications, be sure to get them in. Although application deadlines vary, applying before the winter holidays will give you your best odds.

Rolling admission is less of a factor for online and flexible programs and less-selective schools, so procrastinators still have options.

If you have any questions about the process or need to update your application due to a life change like a promotion or award, send a concise, courteous email.

The Next Year

Application decisions usually arrive between December and April, depending on when you applied, among other factors. Don’t take a long wait as a bad sign.

[READ: How to Weigh Competing Law School Acceptances.]

Once you hear back, if you are on a waitlist, consider contacting the school to send an update and letter of continued interest.

If you receive competing offers, consider visiting the schools you are strongly considering. Don’t be afraid to try scholarship negotiations if your merit scholarships vary.

Once you have settled on a law school, use the summer before the first year to get settled and prepare for what’s ahead.

Congratulations — your legal career is about to begin!

More from U.S. News

Discover the 2021 Best Law Schools

How Long Is Law School and What Is It Like?

How to Get a Compelling Letter of Recommendation for Law School

Law School Admissions: A Month-By-Month Guide originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 01/09/23: This article was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.