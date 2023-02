WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden says Jeff Zients to replace Ron Klain as chief of staff, calls Zients someone ‘focused…

WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden says Jeff Zients to replace Ron Klain as chief of staff, calls Zients someone ‘focused on getting things done.’

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.