Initial public offerings scheduled to debut next week

NEW YORK (AP) — The following is a list of initial public offerings planned for the coming week. Sources include…

Listen now to WTOP News

NEW YORK (AP) — The following is a list of initial public offerings planned for the coming week. Sources include IPO ETF manager Renaissance Capital, and SEC filings.

Week of Jan. 30

Intensity Therapeutics – Westport, Conn., 1.8 million shares, priced $4-$5, managed by The Benchmark Company. Proposed Nasdaq symbol INTS. Business: Phase 2 biotech developing intratumoral injection therapies for cancer.

SONDORS – Malibu, Calif., 2.5 million shares, priced $8-$10, managed by D.A. Davidson/Lake Street Capital Markets. Proposed Nasdaq symbol SODR. Business: Manufactures electric bikes and motorcycles.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.