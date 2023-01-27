Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Initial public offerings scheduled…

Initial public offerings scheduled to debut next week

The Associated Press

January 27, 2023, 2:58 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — The following is a list of initial public offerings planned for the coming week. Sources include IPO ETF manager Renaissance Capital, and SEC filings.

Week of Jan. 30

Intensity Therapeutics – Westport, Conn., 1.8 million shares, priced $4-$5, managed by The Benchmark Company. Proposed Nasdaq symbol INTS. Business: Phase 2 biotech developing intratumoral injection therapies for cancer.

SONDORS – Malibu, Calif., 2.5 million shares, priced $8-$10, managed by D.A. Davidson/Lake Street Capital Markets. Proposed Nasdaq symbol SODR. Business: Manufactures electric bikes and motorcycles.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up