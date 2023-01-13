Initial public offerings scheduled to debut next week

NEW YORK (AP) — The following is a list of initial public offerings planned for the coming week. Sources include…

Listen now to WTOP News

NEW YORK (AP) — The following is a list of initial public offerings planned for the coming week. Sources include IPO ETF manager Renaissance Capital, and SEC filings.

Week of Jan. 16

Genelux – Westlake Village, Calif., 2.5 million shares, priced $6-$7, managed by The Benchmark Company/Brookline Capital Markets. Proposed Nasdaq symbol GNLX. Business: Phase 3 biotech developing oncolytic viral immunotherapies for solid tumors.

Lead Real Estate – Tokyo, Japan, 2 million shares, priced $7-$9, managed by Network 1 Financial Securities. Proposed Nasdaq symbol LRE. Business: Luxury residential property developer in Japan.

Lucy Scientific Discovery – 2 million shares, priced at $4, managed by WestPark Capital. Proposed Nasdaq symbol LSDI. Business: Early-stage psychotropics contact manufacturing company.

SONDORS – Malibu, Calif., 2.3 million shares, priced $8-$10, managed by Lake Street Capital Markets/Joseph Gunnar. Proposed Nasdaq symbol SODR. Business: Makes electric bikes and motorcycles.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.