How to Fix Bad Posture

It’s something most of us take for granted: posture. Whether you’re standing, sitting at your desk or looking down at your smartphone, posture plays a big role in your health.

Good posture leads to numerous benefits, everything from preventing joint pain and muscle fatigue to fewer injuries and degenerative arthritis.

Numerous studies have demonstrated the positive relationship between improved posture and reduction of joint pain. One 2018 study showed that greater awareness of posture can reduce chronic pain in people with spinal and shoulder pain.

“With good posture, movements of the body are more efficient, which means less strain is placed on the joints or surrounding muscles and tendons,” says Dr. Miho Tanaka, director of the Women’s Sports Medicine program at Massachusetts General Hospital and associate professor of orthopedic surgery at Harvard Medical School.

What is good posture?

Good posture refers to how the body is positioned to improve its structure and mechanics, while reducing unnecessary stress on the joints and muscles. Good posture is when a person is standing straight with shoulders back, and the head is directly over the middle of the pelvis, the area of the body below the stomach between the hip bones.

Several muscle groups, including the hamstrings and large back muscles, are critically important in maintaining posture.

There are two main types of posture:

— Dynamic posture: This refers to the body’s position while moving, like walking, running, bending over or lifting something up. Depending on the activity, the location of the head may be in front or behind the pelvis.

— Static posture: This is the position and alignment of the body in a stationary position, such as sitting, standing or sleeping. The head should be directly over the pelvis when standing.

Good posture is all about balance, which is easier for children, adolescents and adults to achieve. But as people get older, it is common for spinal discs — the soft cushion layered in between each vertebrae — to wear out and for arthritis to affect the joints of the spine, explains Dr. Robert Cho, a pediatric spine surgeon and chief of staff at Shriner Children’s Southern California in Pasadena.

Signs of bad posture

Bad posture can strain muscles and may cause them to relax when held in certain positions for long periods of time. As a result, poor posture is associated with musculoskeletal problems, such as neck and back pain, along with other types of joint problems.

There are several poor postures to be aware of, including:

— Flat-back position: The spine has a natural curve to it, but when the curves flatten as a result of bad posture, it causes the head to poke forward with slouched shoulders and the pelvis to tip backward.

— Forward-head position: This position tends to cause a straightening of the cervical curve, which in turn can cause pain, headache, premature disc degeneration and arthritis.

— Hunchback position: Forward-head position and slumped posture can also round the thoracic spine, a condition called kyphosis or the hunchback position.

— Swayback position: Technically referred to as lordosis, this position occurs when the the natural curve between your cervical spine and lumbar spine becomes more pronounced. This gives the appearance of leaning back when standing with forward-tilting hips and exaggerated outward curve of the upper back.

“Most people fall into the trap of forward-head position when texting, working on a laptop or doing other kinds of taskwork,” says Dr. Karen Erickson, a private practice chiropractor in New York.

Bad posture happens more often than we realize, and even mild posture abnormalities can often lead to severe symptoms and an imbalance in the spine, according to a 2005 study in the journal Spine.

How to improve posture

Thankfully, even if you have a tendency to slouch, there are ways to fix bad posture.

Correcting posture begins by identifying tendencies that lead to misalignment in the spine and slouching, then learning the ideal position for those specific body parts. It also requires a conscious effort to correct any poor habits that may get in the way of maintaining good posture.

For instance, a physical therapist can help by providing examples and verbal cues to help train the body to attain straighter posture. Once these positions are attained, having adequate muscle strength and flexibility to comfortably maintain good posture is also important.

“Exercises and stretches to help build strength and improve flexibility are an important part of correcting posture and treating joint pain,” Tanaka says.

When good posture is attained, the joints should feel aligned, weight is distributed evenly and the muscles should feel relaxed and balanced.

“Individuals should be able to stand or sit for extended periods of time without discomfort or pain,” Cho says. “They should feel well balanced with minimal effort in sitting or standing in keeping their heads directly over their pelvis.”

Sitting on a stability ball has become a popular alternative to the traditional office chair. Because a stability ball doesn’t offer support the way a standard chair does, the supposition is that it forces you to engage your core muscles and postural muscles to keep you upright, which will help increase core strength, improve overall posture and reduce comfort. However, there’s a lack of evidence that supports this claim, and some experts are concerned that sitting on a stability ball for prolonged periods of time can — in fact — be detrimental to people’s health.

In a 2009 study, researchers found that sitting on a stability ball for an hour led to more spinal shrinkage — meaning slumping in the lower back — than sitting in a traditional office chair. Moreover, after reviewing available studies, researchers at the University of Waterloo concluded in a 2016 paper that stability balls do not live up to the claim that they improve posture, core strength or back discomfort and — in fact — can increase the risk of falls and injury.

Instead, there are other strategies to help improve your posture, including:

1. Ergonomics

Sitting for long periods of time can be detrimental to maintaining good posture. Experts recommend getting up from your desk sitting every hour or so to walk and stretch.

But given how long many of us sit at a desk, an ergonomic workstation is key to good posture. It’s important to outfit your desk with a chair that allows your feet to comfortably touch the floor and supports your lower back. A keyboard tray that brings the keyboard over your lap to type will help keep your elbows at your sides rather than slouching to reach forward.

Ergonomic assessments of a desk or workstation are commonly offered for office workers or, for those who work remotely, can be done at home for a small fee.

2. Shoulder posture brace

Shoulder braces and elastic garments are designed to pull the shoulders back and prevent hunching forward. The braces can be worn for one to two hours each day until muscle memory starts to kick in. Braces can sometimes feel tight, especially under the arm pits, and can be hot to wear.

3. Sleep routine

Always avoid sleeping on your stomach because this can cause misalignment of your spine. A good bedtime pillow will allow the thoracic and cervical spine to remain in one straight line when sleeping on your side. Consider an extra pillow between the knees in this position.

If you sleep on your back, put a pillow under your knees to simulate a zero gravity position, a neutral body posture, which relieves compression and pressure on your spine and joints.

4. Stretching and exercise

Exercises and stretches can help build strength and improve flexibility to correct posture and treat joint pain. You can work with your physician, chiropractor or physical therapist to identify the right exercises to improve your posture.

5. Wearable devices

There are wearable gadgets that come as “smart” shirts or sensors to monitor and prevent poor posture and prevent joint and muscle pain. The sensors can be placed on the torso or back and provide a pinging sound when slouching occurs.

Clarification 01/27/23: This story has been updated to clarify Dr. Robert Cho’s title and affiliation.