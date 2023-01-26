How to Design a Bathroom Wet Room

Updated baths are often high on homeowner’s wish lists. The 2022 U.S. Houzz Bathroom Trends Study, which surveyed 2,570 homeowners,…

Updated baths are often high on homeowner’s wish lists. The 2022 U.S. Houzz Bathroom Trends Study, which surveyed 2,570 homeowners, found that 48% set out to remodel their bathroom simply because they couldn’t stand the sight of it anymore. In fact, 87% of homeowners wound up changing the style of it entirely.

Tub-to-shower conversions are a popular way to redo bathrooms, but the wet room trend is also gaining steam — quite literally.

What is a Bathroom Wet Room?

“A wet room is a bathroom design that eliminates the need for a separate shower enclosure by having the entire room serve as the shower area,” says Artem Kropovinsky, interior designer and founder of Arsight, an interior design studio based in New York. Wet room is an appropriate term because, indeed, everything is able to get wet. “The floor is sloped to a drain, and the room is waterproofed to prevent leaks,” he explains.

While wet rooms are popular in new construction, it’s possible to renovate an existing bathroom into a wet room. Kropovinsky, whose team did a wet room conversion for a client, says it starts with a demolition of all the existing fixtures to install a waterproof membrane — either liquid- or sheet-applied — over the floors and walls.

Next, they installed a sloped floor that directs water to the drain. In an existing bathroom, this involves building up the subfloor with a mortar bed and tile, or there are prefabricated slope systems that are fit for the job, Kropovinsky says. A linear drain at the low point of the slope makes it easy to channel the water out through the plumbing.

Then, the room is finished with the chosen tile, stone or other materials — all waterproof, of course — applied to the walls and floors. Lastly, the fixtures are installed, like rain showerheads to create the spa-like look homeowners love. Kropovinsky says a frameless glass shower screen sets off the shower area while also adding to the “open, spacious look” of the wet room.

“The end result of this project was a sleek and modern bathroom that feels larger and more open than the original,” Kropovinsky says. The wet room design eliminates the need for a separate shower enclosure, giving the space a more spa-like feel.”

Advantages of a Bathroom Wet Room

If you had a more traditional bathroom renovation in mind, consider some of the advantages of a wet room.

Good for small spaces. You don’t need a palatial bathroom to create a wet room. Even if you’ve got a narrow bathroom, you can keep all four fixtures — shower, bath, toilet and sink — with a space-saving wet room remodel, according to Ximena Rodriguez, principal, and Jessica De Kler, senior interior designer, of CetraRuddy in New York.

More flexibility for larger spaces. Having a bigger bathroom to work with is never a problem, and the wet room style only allows for more flexibility, note Rodriguez and De Kler. Want a freestanding tub? Go ahead and add that clawfoot you’ve been craving. Add a steam shower with a bench, if you really want to lean into the wellness aspect of a spa-style bathroom. They recommend selecting the primary bath for the wet room and add the most spacious shower you can.

More sanitary. “Homeowners and tenants love how easy (wet rooms) are to clean,” says Jen William, founder of Answer the Home, an online resource for plumbing and home maintenance. “They are the ultimate no-fuss bathrooms.” In addition to installing wet rooms in primary homes, real estate investors should consider them for rental properties, especially on the beach. Wet rooms are a hit with Airbnb guests, says William, because the open showers make them feel like they’re showering outdoors. “I have recommended installing them to anyone building or renovating a bathroom for a place anywhere near the sea,” he says. “All the sea sand just washes down the drain.”

Better accessibility. Aside from the sleek aesthetic, wet rooms offer key advantages for a home. In particular, homeowners who are looking to age in place can benefit. Marilyn Wright, global advisor at Premier Sotheby’s International Realty in Asheville, North Carolina, says a wet room might be chosen first for its streamlined, high-end spa hotel design, but the ease in accessibility of a curbless, doorless shower is what really makes it attractive for senior homeowners.

Great for pet owners. Doggy baths might be a feature in some high-end homes, but wet rooms are “next level” for dog owners, according to Wright. Her recommendation? Add a leash holder to your shower to secure your fur babies when it’s bath time.

Increased home value. “If done well, a wet room is desirable and can boost your home’s value,” Wright says. A study published in November 2022 by House Method, an online resource for homeowners, found that a bathroom remodel could increase a home’s value by 3%.

Disadvantages of a Bathroom Wet Room

As with many home improvement trends, it’s all about what works for your home and your own preferences. Here are some reasons the wet room might not be the way to go.

It’s not for those who prefer traditional design. Homeowners who favor a more traditional bathroom design might think the open shower design leans more toward a gym locker room than a spa bathroom.

Costs can run high. Bathroom remodels in general can be pricey. It costs, on average, between $9,500 and $19,000 for a full wet room remodel, per home improvement information site Fixr. However, as with all home improvement projects, your wet room remodel will depend on the size of the space, the complexity of the work — in particular, the plumbing — and the level of finishes, including tile.

“The biggest con to a wet room is cost, as tile is the most expensive material to install,” says Alyssa Trautman, interior designer at FLOOR360 in Madison, Wisconsin. And while you shop around for the best price in tile, you can’t limit its placement like you can in a regular bathroom.

Must add safety features. While the wet room design offers better accessibility, William says the sloped floor in a wet room could be an issue for some homeowners. “It’s important to have a floor surface with some decent grip,” he says. “You can add handrails if you are concerned about safety.”

Not DIY friendly. Building a wet room is a multistep process that’s best left to the able hands of a general contractor, Trautman says. “If there’s leaking or flooding due to poor planning and installation, everything has to be removed for repairs because the whole room is now connected instead of being separate components,” she says.

What to Consider When Building a Bathroom Wet Room

Not too surprisingly, plumbing is one of the biggest considerations.

“If the draining capacity is too low or positioned incorrectly, the room will flood,” Trautman says. “Consider the overall size of the wet room and the volume of water output generated by your showerheads. Invest in a quality draining system installed by a professional to prevent leaking problems and to protect your investment.”

Ceiling height should be kept to 9 feet, especially if you’re using a glass wall to section off a tile shower, says James Carbine, founder and president at Carbine & Associates, a home building and development company in Brentwood, Tennessee. “A lower ceiling height offers needed stability for the glass and prevents problems in the future,” he explains.

Carbine also suggests adding enough storage niches to store and organize bath products and accessories. “Also, it is smart to add a transom vent so you can open or close off the space depending on your preference for steam,” he says.

But no matter your preference, Carbine says, ” A wet room really creates a show-stopping moment for a bathroom.”

