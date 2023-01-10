How to Clean Hardwood Floors (and Make them Shine)

Whether your home came with hardwood floors or you upgraded to them after moving in, hardwood is an investment worth…

Whether your home came with hardwood floors or you upgraded to them after moving in, hardwood is an investment worth protecting. And to that end, it’s important to know how to properly clean and maintain hardwood flooring. Here’s how to keep your hardwood floors in top shape for years to come.

Vacuum Your Floors Before Cleaning Them

Before you apply any sort of cleaning solution to your hardwood floors, it’s a good idea to first run a vacuum over them to remove dirt and debris. If your vacuum has a “hardwood floor” setting, that’s the one you’ll want to use. You can also sweep your floors prior to cleaning them if you’re not comfortable using a vacuum, but many vacuum cleaners are rated for hardwood flooring and are designed not to cause damage.

Use the Right Cleaning Solution and Tools

Hardwood floors need to be treated carefully so they maintain their structure and finish, so it’s important to use the right cleaning products. Stefan Bucur, founder and owner at home design business Rhythm of the Home in Lewisville, Texas, says, “One big mistake homeowners make is using vinegar or acidic based solutions. The acid in the vinegar can eat away at the floor finish, making it deteriorate faster.”

Jeremy Henley, founder and CEO of real estate technology company TheQwikFix in Carlsbad, California, agrees. “Opt for a gentle, pH-neutral cleaner specifically designed for hardwood floors,” he says. “These cleaners are formulated to remove dirt and grime without damaging the wood.”

There are wood-cleaning products you can purchase that don’t contain harsh chemicals or acidic solutions, and you can find them at your local home improvement store. But if you’d rather make your own solution, you can use a mixture of biodegradable soap or castile soap and water. Generally, you’ll want to use a small amount of soap — as little as one teaspoon — mixed with several cups of water.

No matter what solution you use, if you’re putting a new product to work (either one you’ve purchased or made yourself), it’s a good idea to test it out on a small patch of flooring that isn’t very visible. You can, for example, test an area of hardwood under a piece of furniture and make sure you like the results before using that product throughout your home.

In addition to using the right solution, it’s important to use the right tools when cleaning your floors. The best option for cleaning hardwood is a microfiber mop or cloth, says Bucur.

Don’t Oversaturate Your Floors

Once you’ve found the right cleaning solution to use on your hardwood floors, you’ll need to be careful not to apply too much of it. As a general rule, if your floors are thoroughly soaked, you’ve gone overboard.

“(Oversaturating) can cause unwanted water damage to prefinished hardwood floors, and can lead to the infamous wood warping and expansion effect where your wooden planks expand and bend out of their position,” says Bucur.

Use a Sealant Every Few Years

You don’t have to use a sealant every time you clean your hardwood floors. In fact, you specifically shouldn’t do that. But you should aim to seal floors every few years to help them avoid damage and look their best.

“A sealant coupled with a hardwood finish can make your wooden floors shine and look brand new, and it is the default choice for most homeowners who want to bring their hardwood floor back to life without spending too much money,” says Bucur.

Make Upkeep Part of Your Routine

You may decide to clean your hardwood floors once a week or once every other week. But actually, sweeping and dusting every other day or so will make them easier to clean and maintain.

“One of the easiest and most effective ways to keep your hardwood floors looking clean and shiny is to dust and sweep them regularly. This will help to remove dirt, dust and other particles that can scratch and dull the surface of your floors,” says Henley. “Use a soft, dry cloth or a dust mop to gently sweep the floor, and make sure to get into corners and crevices.”

Give Your Floors Ongoing Protection

It’s important to use the right cleaning solution for your hardwood floors so they don’t sustain damage. But there are other steps you can take along these lines.

Henley advises to avoid walking on hardwood floors with high heels that have the potential to cause chips or dents. He also suggests using felt pads under furniture legs to prevent holes and scratching.

Placing rugs in high-traffic areas of your home could also help your hardwood floors last longer by preventing wear and tear. Plus, rugs are a great way to add some texture to your interior and spruce it up.

“With a little bit of regular care and attention, your hardwood floors will remain a stunning and timeless feature of your home,” says Henley.

