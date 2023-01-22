As a homeowner, you may be able to tackle lawn maintenance and small landscaping projects, but tree removal, no matter…

As a homeowner, you may be able to tackle lawn maintenance and small landscaping projects, but tree removal, no matter the size, is no easy task. A professional tree service will cut down the tree and remove it for you, but prices for these services can vary from hundreds to thousands of dollars.

Some trees are challenging to remove, but other factors such as your location, the type of tree and its accessibility all affect the total. If you’re thinking of removing a tree from your property, here are common factors that influence the cost of cutting down a tree:

— How much does it cost to cut down a tree?

— Location.

— Size of the tree.

— Tree species.

— Condition of the tree.

— Urgency.

— Accessibility.

— Additional tree removal cost considerations.

— When to consider tree removal.

— DIY tree removal may not be the best idea.

— How to find a professional tree removal company.

[Read: 10 Ways to Save Energy and Lower Utility Bills]

How Much Does It Cost to Cut Down a Tree?

The cost to cut down a tree varies widely and depends on numerous factors. Mallory Micetich, home expert at home improvement network Angi, says tree removal can cost anywhere between $200 and $2,000 per tree, with an average cost of $750. But if you need multiple trees removed, you can expect to pay between $500 and $6,000 per acre, depending on the density of the wooded land.

Larger trees typically cost more to remove because of the necessary equipment involved, the amount of debris to clean up, the complexity and the riskiness of the job. Tree removal is also expensive due to the high cost of insurance premiums that tree removal companies have to pay for liability coverage.

But these aren’t the only determinants in pricing.

Location

Tree removal prices depend on where you live. The cost of tree removal in a rural area could be lower since there’s more room to work, but there may also be an additional travel charge if it’s in a remote location. If you live in an area with a higher cost of living, that could also affect what you pay to remove trees on your property.

Size of the Tree

“Large trees are usually more expensive to remove than smaller ones because they require specialized equipment and more labor time,” says Micetich. “Small trees under 30 feet cost a few hundred dollars to remove, while larger trees over 80 feet can cost several thousand dollars to remove.”

Trees with thicker trunks can cost more as well. It’s much easier to remove a tree with a narrow trunk, like a palm tree, than it is to remove a tree with a wide trunk.

Tree Species

Some types of trees are more difficult to remove than others, because of height, width and extensive root systems, which can bump up the price. Here are the average removal costs for some popular tree varieties, according to Micetich:

— Cedar and pine: $250 to $1,500

— Palm: $650 to $1,500

— Ash: $250 to $1,800

— Aspen: $1,000 to $1,800

— Oak: $200 to $2,000

— Maple: $250 to $2,000

— Japanese Knotweed: $2,000+

Condition of the Tree

If 50% of the tree is in poor condition, it should probably be removed, according to the University of Maryland Extension’s College of Agriculture and Natural Resources. An unhealthy tree can be a safety hazard for you and those living near you. One bad storm can potentially bring the tree down and damage your property or even your neighbor’s.

“Because unhealthy trees are brittle, they can be cheaper and easier to remove than healthy trees,” Micetich says. “On the other hand, sometimes unhealthy trees require expensive specialized equipment to bring down safely. Talk to your pro about your tree’s health to get an accurate estimate.”

Urgency

When a tree comes crashing down on your roof during a storm, you need to have it removed and cleaned up as soon as possible. Because of this, emergency tree removal can cost more than a removal scheduled weeks in advance.

Your homeowners insurance policy may cover part of all of the cost to remove a tree or branch that fell on your property. Check with your insurance provider before paying for tree removal.

Accessibility

If the tree is near any obstacles like a fence or pool or its branches are tangled in the power lines, this can increase the complexity and price of the service. “Inaccessible trees require more time and resources to remove properly,” Micetich says. “If your tree is in an unsafe or difficult-to-reach area, expect to pay 25% to 50% more for removal.”

If the tree is dead or declining, cannot be accessed safely with an aerial lift and needs additional equipment to dismantle and remove the tree, then you can expect a higher price, says a spokesperson for Wright Outdoor Solutions, a tree care, lawn and landscaping company in Iowa.

[Read: How to Use Less Water and Save on Your Water Bill]

Additional Tree Removal Cost Considerations

Unless you just want the tree chopped down and nothing else, there are additional costs to consider like stump grinding or removal and clearing out debris.

Most homeowners don’t want the tree stump left behind, but it may not be part of your original estimate. According to HomeAdvisor, the national average price for tree stump removal is $348. Grinding, which is when a machine is used to grind the stump down without having to dig it out, costs between $100 and $400.

Cutting down a tree will also leave behind debris — trunk, branches and leaves — that the tree service company can either throw into a woodchipper, haul away or chop into firewood. If this additional service wasn’t included in your estimate, HomeAdvisor says that woodchipping averages $75 to $125 per hour, hauling debris away is $50 to $100 and log splitting is $75 to $100 per tree.

When to Consider Tree Removal

The sick, decaying tree in your backyard is an obvious choice, but not all signs are so noticeable. Unhealthy trees can pose a significant safety risk and most removal jobs are unsafe for the average homeowner. A certified arborist is trained to evaluate the health of a tree, but here are some signs to look out for, according to Wright Outdoor Solutions:

— Has the tree been declining in recent growing seasons? Diseased or insect-infected trees typically pose a threat as well. Dutch elm disease and oak wilt are usually irreversible once infected and can lead to a state of decline.

— Are there fungal conks or mushrooms growing on the bark or root flares? Fungal conks or mushrooms growing on the bark or ground level could be wood decay fungi — leading to structural or stability issues.

— Will there be future construction near a mature tree? Trees, especially mature trees, can suffer greatly as a result of soil disruption around the root area during construction, grading or adding additional soil fill on top of the existing root zone.

— Is the tree structurally flawed with major defects beyond repair? Faster-growing trees tend to be weakly wooded. Tree branching angles or branch attachment unions can be detached due to poor unions. High winds can also break branches out of the canopy or potentially split branch unions or entire trunks of the tree.

DIY Tree Removal May Not Be the Best Idea

DIY tree removal may save you money, but a 2018 study from Rutgers University published in Science Daily found that tree care injuries account for about 80 worker deaths and 23,000 chainsaw-related injuries per year. Most of these injuries were due to inadequate training and equipment.

Tree removal should be left to certified arborists and tree removal professionals. Not only do they have the skills and equipment to safely cut down trees, but they’re properly insured. Even top-rated companies and highly trained crews have accidents that can result in injury or costly damages, so liability insurance is a must.

[READ: How to Measure Windows]

How to Find a Professional Tree Removal Company

The Wright Outdoor Solutions spokesperson recommends finding a tree care company that has reputable qualifications, ample insurance and ISA-certified arborists. ISA certification ensures that arborists have achieved a level of knowledge in tree care through experience and have passed exams developed by leading tree care experts.

You can check if the company is accredited and in good standing with the Better Business Bureau. A BBB accreditation can be a good indicator of a reputable company. The service you hire should also carry liability insurance and workers’ compensation. Ask for proof of insurance or call the insurance company to verify.

Get estimates from several companies to get a sense of what price is normal for your area. When you meet a representative to get an estimate, ask questions about the process and what’s included in the price.

“Finding a good pro is all about research,” Micetich says. Don’t forget to ask people you know for recommendations. “Ask your friends, family and neighbors for recommendations, and make sure potential pros have good online reviews,” she adds.

More from U.S. News

How Much Does a Septic Tank or Septic System Cost in 2023?

How to Care for Your Yard and Garden in Winter

Should You Plant Perennials This Fall?

How Much Does It Cost to Cut Down a Tree? originally appeared on usnews.com