How major US stock indexes fared Thursday 1/19/2023

Stocks fell on Wall Street as worries build that the U.S. may be headed for a painful recession.

The S&P 500 fell 0.8% The Dow and the Nasdaq also fell. Reports showed weakness in several areas of the economy, including the housing industry and manufacturing in the mid-Atlantic region, though they weren’t as bad as expected and the job market appears to remain healthy.

They follow worse-than-expected readings a day earlier on retail sales, a cornerstone of the economy, and industrial production. Altogether, they show an economy slowing under the weight of last year’s blizzard of rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 fell 30.01 points, or 0.8%, to 3,898.85.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 252.40 points, or 0.8%, to 33,044.56.

The Nasdaq fell 104.74 points, or 1%, to 10,852.27.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 18.02 points, or 1%, to 1,836.35.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 100.24 points, or 2.5%.

The Dow is down 1,258.05 points, or 3.7%.

The Nasdaq is down 226.89 points, or 2%.

The Russell 2000 is down 50.69 points, or 2.7%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 59.35 points, or 1.5%.

The Dow is down 102.69 points, or 0.3%.

The Nasdaq is up 385.79 points, or 3.7%.

The Russell 2000 is up 75.10 points, or 4.3%.

