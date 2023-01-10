Grains mostly higher, Livestock mixed

Wheat for Mar. fell 10.50 cents at $7.31 a bushel; Mar. corn rose 2.25 cents at $6.55 a bushel, Mar.…

Wheat for Mar. fell 10.50 cents at $7.31 a bushel; Mar. corn rose 2.25 cents at $6.55 a bushel, Mar. oats was up 2 cents at $3.41 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans gained 6.50 cents at $15.10 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Feb. live cattle was unchanged at $1.5775 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle was up .68 cent at $1.8430 a pound; while Feb. lean hogs was off 1 cent at $.8079 a pound.

