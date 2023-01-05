Grains mostly lower, livestock mixed

Wheat for Mar. was up 1.25 cents at $7.4675 a bushel; Mar. corn was off 1 cent at $6.5275 a…

Wheat for Mar. was up 1.25 cents at $7.4675 a bushel; Mar. corn was off 1 cent at $6.5275 a bushel, Mar. oats lost 12 cents at $3.4575 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans fell 11.50 cents at $14.6675 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Feb. live cattle was up .08 cent at $1.5735 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle fell 1.42 cents at $1.8380 a pound; while Feb. lean hogs was down 1.55 cents at $.8252 a pound.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.