Grains lower, Livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were lower Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Mar. was declied 34.75 cents at $7.51 a bushel; Mar. corn lost 23.75 cents at $6.5750 a bushel; Mar. oats was off 3.25 cents at $3.60 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans fell 19.75 cents at 15.0675 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Feb. live cattle was up .55 cent at $1.5770 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle rose 2.60 cents at $1.8547 a pound; Feb. lean hogs fell 2.45 cents at $.8437 a pound.

