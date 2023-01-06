Grains, Livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mixed Friday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Mar.…

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mixed Friday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Mar. was up 17.25 cents at $7.5525 a bushel; Mar. corn rose 5.50 cents at $6.5525 a bushel; Mar. oats fell 3.75 cents at $3.4525 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans declined 11.50 cents at 14.9525 a bushel.

Beef mixed and pork lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Feb. live cattle was up .08 cent at $1.5720 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle lost .73 cent at $1.8347 a pound; Feb. lean hogs was down 1.70 cents at $.8105 a pound.

