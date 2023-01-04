SUPER BOWL LVII: How to watch | Where to watch | Where to order takeout | Super Bowl preview | Top 10 Halftime Shows
Grains lower, livestock mixed

The Associated Press

January 4, 2023, 3:38 PM

Wheat for Mar. declined 30 cents at $7.4550 a bushel; Mar. corn was down 16.75 cents at $6.5375 a bushel, Mar. oats was off 5.75 cents at $3.5775 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans fell 9 cents at $14.7825 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Feb. live cattle was up .42 cent at $1.5727 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle rose 2.52 cents at $1.8522 a pound; while Feb. lean hogs fell 1 cent at $.8407 a pound.

