Grains higher, livestock mixed

Wheat for Mar. was up 1 cent at $7.4375 a bushel; Mar. corn gained 4 cents at $6.75 a bushel, Mar. oats rose 2.75 cents at $3.64 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans advanced 8.75 cents at $15.3825 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Feb. live cattle was up .17 cent at $1.5772 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle fell .87 cent at $1.8125 a pound; while Feb. lean hogs was off .10 cent at $.7865 a pound.

