SUPER BOWL LVII: How to watch | Where to watch | Where to order takeout | Super Bowl preview | Top 10 Halftime Shows
Home » Latest News » Grains higher, livestock mixed

Grains higher, livestock mixed

The Associated Press

January 13, 2023, 3:27 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Wheat for Mar. was up 1 cent at $7.4375 a bushel; Mar. corn gained 4 cents at $6.75 a bushel, Mar. oats rose 2.75 cents at $3.64 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans advanced 8.75 cents at $15.3825 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Feb. live cattle was up .17 cent at $1.5772 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle fell .87 cent at $1.8125 a pound; while Feb. lean hogs was off .10 cent at $.7865 a pound.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up