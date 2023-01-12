Grains higher, livestock lower

Wheat for Mar. was up 2.75 cents at $7.4275 a bushel; Mar. corn advanced 15 cents at $6.71 a bushel,…

Wheat for Mar. was up 2.75 cents at $7.4275 a bushel; Mar. corn advanced 15 cents at $6.71 a bushel, Mar. oats rose 12 cents at $3.6125 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans gained 14.50 cents at $15.2950 a bushel.

Beef and pork were lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Feb. live cattle was off .20 cent at $1.5755 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle lost 1 cent at $1.8212 a pound; while Feb. lean hogs fell .55 cent at $.7875 a pound.

