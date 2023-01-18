Grains and livestock lower

Wheat for Mar. was down 9.25 cents at $7.4250 a bushel; Mar. corn fell 4 cents at $6.8125 a bushel,…

Wheat for Mar. was down 9.25 cents at $7.4250 a bushel; Mar. corn fell 4 cents at $6.8125 a bushel, Mar. oats was off 1 cent at $3.7050 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans declined 15.25 cents at $15.2450 a bushel.

Beef and pork were lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Feb. live cattle fell .20 cent at $1.5680 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle was off .15 cent at $1.7950 a pound; while Feb. lean hogs was lost 1.13 cents at $.7732 a pound.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.