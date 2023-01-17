Grains higher, livestock lower

Wheat for Mar. rose 8 cents at $7.5175 a bushel; Mar. corn gained 10.25 cents at $6.8525 a bushel, Mar.…

Wheat for Mar. rose 8 cents at $7.5175 a bushel; Mar. corn gained 10.25 cents at $6.8525 a bushel, Mar. oats was up 7.50 cents at $3.7150 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans advanced 12 cents at $15.3975 a bushel.

Beef and pork were lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Feb. live cattle fell .72 cent at $1.5700 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle lost 1.60 cents at $1.7965 a pound; while Feb. lean hogs was off .20 cent at $.7845 a pound.

