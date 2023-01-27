Live Radio
Grains mixed and livestock mixed

The Associated Press

January 27, 2023, 3:52 PM

Wheat for Mar. was off 2.50 cents at $7.50 a bushel; Mar. corn was up .50 cent at $6.83 a bushel, Mar. oats rose 2 cents at $3.8825 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans was down 14 cents at $15.0950 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Feb. live cattle was unchanged at $1.5672 a pound; Mar. feeder cattle was up .62 cent at $1.8347 a pound; while Feb. lean hogs fell 1.15 cents at $.7587 a pound.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

