Grains and livestock lower

Wheat for Mar. was down 8 cents at $7.3450 a bushel; Mar. corn fell 4 cents at $6.7725 a bushel,…

Wheat for Mar. was down 8 cents at $7.3450 a bushel; Mar. corn fell 4 cents at $6.7725 a bushel, Mar. oats was off 2.251 cents at $3.6825 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans lost 9.75 cents at $15.1475 a bushel.

Beef and pork were lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Feb. live cattle fell .85 cent at $1.5595 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle lost 1.40 cents at $1.7810 a pound; while Feb. lean hogs was off .67 cent at $.7665 a pound.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.